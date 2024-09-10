Union Minister Giriraj Singh Labels Congress As “Gangotri Of Corruption”

In a sharp critique aimed at both the Congress party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the Congress of being the “Gangotri” of corruption, while labeling AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal as the current “mastermind” of corrupt practices.

Giriraj Singh’s Accusations

Commenting on the failure of the Congress-AAP alliance, Union Minister Giriraj Singh remarked, “What has to be seen in this. He (Arvind Kejriwal) used to say that he would send Sheila Dikshit to jail but today he is in jail. Congress has become the Gangotri of corruption and Arvind Kejriwal has become the mastermind today.”

Breakdown of Seat-Sharing Talks

The seat-sharing talks between Congress and Aam Aadmi Party for the Haryana assembly polls broke down on Monday. The ruling party in Delhi announced its first list of 20 candidates, while Congress has declared 41 candidates for the 90-member assembly.

Sushil Gupta, Haryana chief of the Aam Aadmi Party, stated that they had waited patiently before releasing their first list. AAP and Congress had fought the Lok Sabha election together in Haryana and Delhi, and talks were ongoing for seat-sharing for the assembly polls in Haryana. While Congress was willing to allocate 4-5 seats, AAP insisted on at least 10 seats.

Political Confidence Ahead of Elections

With three days left for filing nominations, leaders of both Congress and BJP expressed confidence in their victory in the polls. AAP leaders expressed confidence that BJP will be defeated in the polls. Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed optimism about the party’s chances. “Congress aa rahi hain, BJP jaa rahi hain Haryana mein (Congress is coming, BJP is going),” he said.

Congress’s Electoral Strategy

Congress has released three candidate lists so far, including wrestler Vinesh Phogat from Julana. Congress leader and candidate for Uchana Kalan Assembly constituency, Brijendra Singh, stated that the party is in good shape to form a government. “When it comes to state politics, Congress is well capable, and today we are in a good condition to form a government with a huge majority. However, if there needs to be any seat-sharing or compromise as part of the INDIA alliance, the central leadership will take a call on that,” Singh added.

