Deepender Hooda On Haryana Assembly Polls: No Challenge For Congress

On Monday, Congress MP Deepender Hooda expressed strong confidence in the party’s prospects for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. He claimed that the Congress faces “no challenge” and is poised to form a government with a complete majority. Hooda attributed this confidence to the BJP’s internal issues and alleged misgovernance over the past decade.

Accusations Against BJP

Hooda criticized the BJP for its “misgovernance” during its ten years in power. He highlighted several issues plaguing Haryana under the BJP’s rule:

Unemployment: Haryana is currently the highest in unemployment rates in the country.

Crime: The state leads in crime rates.

Intoxication: Haryana surpasses Punjab in drug abuse issues.

Haryana surpasses Punjab in drug abuse issues. General Mismanagement: Hooda accused the BJP of derailing Haryana’s progress and development.

Congress’s Confidence in Kuldeep Vats

Hooda also expressed optimism about the Congress candidate Kuldeep Vats for the Badli assembly constituency. He stated, “We are confident that our candidate Kuldeep Vats will win with a huge majority in the Badli assembly constituency. The people of Badli have decided that they want change in Haryana.”

Congress’s Recent Developments

Candidate List: On Sunday, Congress released its second list of nine candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections.

On Sunday, Congress released its second list of nine candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. New Joiners: In a boost to the party, former wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined Congress just one month before the polls.

Election Schedule

Voting Date: October 5

October 5 Last Date for Nominations: September 12

September 12 Counting of Votes: October 8

In the previous assembly elections in 2019, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats, while Congress secured 30 seats.

