Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Removes Age Limit For SC-ST Commission Appointments

On Monday, the state government removed the age limit condition for the Uttar Pradesh SC-ST Commission’s chairman and members through a cabinet resolution by circulation. This move has paved the way for the appointment of former minister Baijnath Rawat as the chairman of the commission.

Resolution on Age Limit Condition

The state government had previously appointed Baijnath Rawat as the chairman of the SC-ST Commission, along with two vice-chairpersons and 17 members. However, the official notification of these appointments was delayed due to the age limit restriction, which mandates that the chairman and members should not be older than 65 years. Since Baijnath Rawat and some members exceeded this age limit, the notification was held up. The government has now amended Section 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Commission Act, 2007, removing the age limit condition and thus clearing the way for the appointment notifications to be issued.

Additional Cabinet Decisions

Transport Department Appointments: The cabinet approved the proposal to fill Group B posts through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and Group C posts through the Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Additionally, it approved the transfer of agricultural department land in Chanduali for constructing a bus station and workshop to the transport department.

MUST READ: Haryana Assembly Elections: AAP Releases Initial Candidate List; Check Who’s Contesting?

Other Approvals: The cabinet also approved 13 other proposals, including: Go Seva Commission: Appointment of two non-governmental members, with one being given the status of vice-chairperson to expand the commission’s scope.

Appointment of two non-governmental members, with one being given the status of vice-chairperson to expand the commission’s scope. Dairy Plants: Establishment of a 20,000-liter capacity dairy plant in Banda and an expansion of the Jhansi dairy plant’s capacity from 10,000 to 30,000 liters. The Indian Dairy Machinery Company Limited from Gujarat has been appointed as the executing agency.

Establishment of a 20,000-liter capacity dairy plant in Banda and an expansion of the Jhansi dairy plant’s capacity from 10,000 to 30,000 liters. The Indian Dairy Machinery Company Limited from Gujarat has been appointed as the executing agency. Rural Water Supply: Provision of free land for the implementation of pipe water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission in rural areas.

Provision of free land for the implementation of pipe water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission in rural areas. Educational Initiatives: Approval for opening a private university in Unnao and setting up a distance education center for GLA University, Mathura, in Noida.

These decisions reflect the government’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations, address community needs, and enhance infrastructure across the state.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Welcomes Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled In Delhi