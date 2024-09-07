Brij Bhushan Speaks On Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia Joining Congress, Says ‘Bhupinder Hooda…’

Amidst wrestlers Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia joining Congress, ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, ex WFI chief & BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has reacted to the recent development on saturday.

Amidst wrestlers Vinesh Phogat & Bajrang Punia joining Congress, ahead of the Haryana assembly elections, ex WFI chief & BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has reacted to the recent development on saturday.

Talking to PTI, Brij Bhushan said “About two years ago, these athletes began a conspiracy on January 18. I had stated at that time that it was a political conspiracy. The Congress was involved, including Deepender Hooda and Bhupinder Hooda. The entire script was written by them. This was not a genuine agitation by sportspersons. It has now become clear that the Congress was behind this entire drama.”

VIDEO | Here’s what former BJP MP and ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (@b_bhushansharan) said on wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat joining the Congress. “About two years ago, these sportspersons had started a conspiracy on January 18. The day this all began, I had… pic.twitter.com/wa6EV9B4o8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 7, 2024

Further, he bitterly criticized Congress, especially Bhupinder Hooda, alleging that the Haryana Congress leader was the mastermind behind the “wrestlers’ movement.”

“The Congress, particularly Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Priyanka Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, orchestrated this movement. They were not protesting for the respect of girls. Instead, they have caused embarrassment to the daughters of Haryana. Bhupinder Hooda and Deepender Hooda are responsible for this.” Alleged Brij Bhushan. Reports ANI.

Brij Bhushan Challenges Allegations Against Him

Later, Bhushan also challenged the allegations against him, saying, “What will they say when it is proven that I was not in Delhi on the day of the alleged incident? They exploited daughters for political gain and defamed them. This was never about fighting for the honor of daughters; it was purely political.”

Afterward, he made a declaration, asserting that if his party allows (BJP), he is ready to campaign in Haryana elections, saying “If my party directs me, I am ready to campaign in the Haryana assembly elections. I am confident of strong support from the community and will campaign for the BJP candidate right in front of them.”

Earlier on Friday, the Congress released its first list of 32 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. As per the list, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda will contesting from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi.

Congress State Unit chief Udai Bhan and wrestler Vinesh Phogat will respectively contest from Hodal and Julana respectively.