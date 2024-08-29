BJP MP Brij Bhushan Challenges Local Court Trial In Delhi High Court

BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the trial court proceedings related to sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers against him.

On Wednesday, BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the trial court proceedings related to sexual harassment allegations made by women wrestlers against him. Singh is seeking to overturn the FIR filed in connection with these allegations. His legal team argues that the proceedings should be reviewed, potentially altering the course of the ongoing case.

Victim’s Statement Recorded in Vulnerable Witness Room

On August 23, the Rouse Avenue court recorded the statement of a woman wrestler, one of the complainants in the sexual harassment case against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh. The statement was taken in a specially designed vulnerable witness room to ensure the safety and comfort of the victim. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Priyanka Rajpoot presided over the recording of the statement, which was facilitated by Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Atul Srivastava.

Clarification on Security Arrangements

Earlier in the proceedings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi appeared before the court to address concerns regarding security arrangements. It was noted that there had been some miscommunication regarding the withdrawal of security.

However, the issue has been rectified, and security measures remain in place to ensure the safety of all involved parties.

Brij Bhushan Singh’s Challenge to Court Proceedings

In related legal developments, BJP leader and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh has challenged the ongoing trial court proceedings in the Delhi High Court. Singh seeks to overturn the FIR filed in connection with the sexual harassment allegations made by the complainants. His legal team argues that the trial court proceedings should be reviewed, potentially altering the trajectory of the case.

Impact on Legal and Political Landscape

The ongoing case against Brij Bhushan Singh continues to draw significant attention, both in legal circles and the public sphere. The recent court actions and Singh’s challenge to the proceedings underscore the complexities and high stakes involved in this high-profile case. The court’s decisions will likely have far-reaching implications for the legal and political landscape, particularly regarding issues of sexual harassment and accountability.

