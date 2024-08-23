Vinesh Phogat Accuses Delhi Police of Withdrawing Security for Women Wrestlers Set to Testify Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Thursday made a serious allegation, claiming that the Delhi police have withdrawn the security provided to women wrestlers, including herself, who are scheduled to testify against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Delhi court. This development comes as a significant twist in the ongoing legal battle involving accusations of sexual exploitation against Brij Bhushan, a prominent BJP leader.

Vinesh Phogat, along with several other wrestlers, including her cousin Sangeeta Phogat—who is married to fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia—has accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment. These allegations had led to a First Information Report (FIR) being lodged by the Delhi police, followed by the filing of a chargesheet against the former WFI chief. The case has garnered widespread attention, and the next hearing is scheduled for Friday.

On Thursday, Vinesh took to Twitter to voice her concerns, stating, “Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court.” In her tweet, she tagged the Delhi Police as well as the Delhi and National Commissions of Women, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Delhi police’s response

The Delhi Police quickly responded to Vinesh’s claims, with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) clarifying the situation. The DCP stated, “The security provided to the wrestlers hasn’t been withdrawn; it was decided to request Haryana Police to take over the responsibility in the future, since the protectees normally reside there.” This explanation suggested that the decision was more of a logistical adjustment rather than an outright withdrawal of security.

The DCP further explained that the misunderstanding arose when the assigned Delhi Police Personal Security Officers (PSOs) failed to report on time due to confusion over the handover of responsibility. “The assigned Delhi Police PSOs misunderstood this decision and got delayed in reporting today. The situation has been rectified. Security cover continues,” the DCP assured.

This clarification comes amid heightened concerns for the safety of the wrestlers, who have been at the forefront of a high-profile case against a powerful political figure. The case has not only attracted national attention but has also highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by women in sports, particularly when it comes to issues of harassment and exploitation.

Vinesh Phogat, a prominent figure in Indian wrestling, had previously reached the final of the Paris Olympics. However, she was disqualified from the Games for being overweight ahead of her gold medal bout, a setback in her illustrious career. Despite this, Vinesh remains a vocal advocate for justice and safety within the sporting community.