Maharashtra: Tuition Teacher Beaten, Stripped, and Paraded for Alleged Misconduct with Students

A tuition teacher was assaulted, stripped, and paraded through the streets by a group of parents and local residents in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday. The teacher had been accused of misbehaving with several girl students, an official reported.

What happpened?

The situation unfolded after a 13-year-old girl refused to attend the teacher’s tuition classes. When questioned by her parents, the girl revealed that the teacher had allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with her. Outraged by the revelation, the girl’s parents, along with other community members, confronted the teacher at his tuition center in Virar.

The group forcibly removed the teacher from his classroom, subjected him to a severe beating, and then paraded him through the streets while accusing him of misconduct with other female students as well.

Speaking to the media, Senior Inspector Vijay Pawar of the Virar police station confirmed, “The teacher has been handed over to the police, and we are in the process of recording statements.” He added that the police would register a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused teacher.

Further investigations are underway to determine the full extent of the allegations and to ensure that the matter is dealt with in accordance with the law.