Tripura CM Saha Expresses Gratitude To Donors For Flood Relief Fund

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his sincere thanks on Monday to the individuals and organizations who have generously contributed to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. This fund is vital for aiding those affected by the recent severe floods in the state.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his sincere thanks on Monday to the individuals and organizations who have generously contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This fund is vital for aiding those affected by the recent severe floods in the state.

Strong Community Response to Flood Crisis

In the wake of the devastating floods, which began on August 19, individuals and organizations from various sectors, including banks, social organizations, and other groups, have stepped forward to offer their support. The Chief Minister’s call for assistance has been met with a robust humanitarian response, with financial aid being deposited into the relief fund daily.

Details of Contributions Received

The relief fund has received substantial donations from a wide range of contributors, including:

  • Tripura Civil Service Officers Association: Rs 13,48,089
  • Staff of Forest Department: Rs 10,00,000
  • Animesh Debbarma, Minister: Rs 50,000
  • Staff of Small Savings and Institutional Finance: Rs 51,000
  • Mohanpur XII Class School: Rs 25,000
  • Secretariat Employees Relief & Welfare Committee: Rs 12,001
  • Tripura State Cooperative Bank: Rs 15,00,000
  • Alok Sangha: Rs 20,000
  • Satadhal Sangha: Rs 50,000

Additional contributions include:

  • Science Teachers Association: Rs 76,501
  • Tripura Madrassa Teachers Association: Rs 21,000
  • Senior Citizen Forum: Rs 10,501
  • Employees of Pran: Rs 1,00,000
  • Tripura Dermatologist Association: Rs 36,000
  • Employees of Directorate of Employment Service and Manpower Planning: Rs 1,15,000
  • St Paul’s School: Rs 50,100
  • Offset Press Owners Association: Rs 10,000
  • SC Welfare Employees: Rs 50,000

And more:

  • Indian Academy of Paediatrics: Rs 74,000
  • Hotel Polo Towers: Rs 5,00,000
  • Amin Miah: Rs 5,000
  • Najya Mullyer Dokan Parichalak Samity, Mohanpur: Rs 10,000
  • Tripura Agri Graduate Association: Rs 1,51,000
  • TSECL Ltd, Engineers: Rs 1,00,000
  • Tripura Rajya Mahakaran Karmachari Sangh: Rs 15,000
  • Young Mizo Association: Rs 20,000
  • Pranajit Banik: Rs 10,000
  • Gulmohar House: Rs 30,000
  • Udhyami Mohila Dhal, Udaipur: Rs 5,000
  • Rakhal Bhattacharjee: Rs 1,000

Impact of the Floods and Ongoing Relief Efforts

Since the onset of the continuous rainfall and unprecedented floods in August, the disaster has claimed 31 lives and displaced over 72,000 people, according to a press release by the State Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Department.

In response to the crisis, the district administration has set up a total of 492 relief camps, providing shelter to those displaced by the floods. Additionally, clothing has been distributed to approximately 300 individuals in the Amarpur and Karbook sub-divisions.

This collective effort underscores the importance of community support and effective relief measures in mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

