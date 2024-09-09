Tripura CM Saha Expresses Gratitude To Donors For Flood Relief Fund

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed his sincere thanks on Monday to the individuals and organizations who have generously contributed to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This fund is vital for aiding those affected by the recent severe floods in the state.

Strong Community Response to Flood Crisis

In the wake of the devastating floods, which began on August 19, individuals and organizations from various sectors, including banks, social organizations, and other groups, have stepped forward to offer their support. The Chief Minister’s call for assistance has been met with a robust humanitarian response, with financial aid being deposited into the relief fund daily.

Details of Contributions Received

The relief fund has received substantial donations from a wide range of contributors, including:

Tripura Civil Service Officers Association: Rs 13,48,089

Rs 13,48,089 Staff of Forest Department: Rs 10,00,000

Rs 10,00,000 Animesh Debbarma, Minister: Rs 50,000

Rs 50,000 Staff of Small Savings and Institutional Finance: Rs 51,000

Rs 51,000 Mohanpur XII Class School: Rs 25,000

Rs 25,000 Secretariat Employees Relief & Welfare Committee: Rs 12,001

Rs 12,001 Tripura State Cooperative Bank: Rs 15,00,000

Rs 15,00,000 Alok Sangha: Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000 Satadhal Sangha: Rs 50,000

Additional contributions include:

Science Teachers Association: Rs 76,501

Rs 76,501 Tripura Madrassa Teachers Association: Rs 21,000

Rs 21,000 Senior Citizen Forum: Rs 10,501

Rs 10,501 Employees of Pran: Rs 1,00,000

Rs 1,00,000 Tripura Dermatologist Association: Rs 36,000

Rs 36,000 Employees of Directorate of Employment Service and Manpower Planning: Rs 1,15,000

Rs 1,15,000 St Paul’s School: Rs 50,100

Rs 50,100 Offset Press Owners Association: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 SC Welfare Employees: Rs 50,000

And more:

Indian Academy of Paediatrics: Rs 74,000

Rs 74,000 Hotel Polo Towers: Rs 5,00,000

Rs 5,00,000 Amin Miah: Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000 Najya Mullyer Dokan Parichalak Samity, Mohanpur: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Tripura Agri Graduate Association: Rs 1,51,000

Rs 1,51,000 TSECL Ltd, Engineers: Rs 1,00,000

Rs 1,00,000 Tripura Rajya Mahakaran Karmachari Sangh: Rs 15,000

Rs 15,000 Young Mizo Association: Rs 20,000

Rs 20,000 Pranajit Banik: Rs 10,000

Rs 10,000 Gulmohar House: Rs 30,000

Rs 30,000 Udhyami Mohila Dhal, Udaipur: Rs 5,000

Rs 5,000 Rakhal Bhattacharjee: Rs 1,000

Impact of the Floods and Ongoing Relief Efforts

Since the onset of the continuous rainfall and unprecedented floods in August, the disaster has claimed 31 lives and displaced over 72,000 people, according to a press release by the State Relief, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Department.

In response to the crisis, the district administration has set up a total of 492 relief camps, providing shelter to those displaced by the floods. Additionally, clothing has been distributed to approximately 300 individuals in the Amarpur and Karbook sub-divisions.

This collective effort underscores the importance of community support and effective relief measures in mitigating the impact of natural disasters.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Deepender Hooda On Haryana Assembly Polls: No Challenge For Congress