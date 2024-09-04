Political Espionage: New York Governor’s Former Aide Charged With Chinese Ties

In a significant development, a former aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been charged with secretly serving as an agent of the Chinese government.

In a significant development, a former aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul has been charged with secretly serving as an agent of the Chinese government, allegedly in exchange for substantial financial rewards and luxury gifts.

Linda Sun, 41, and her husband Chris Hu, 40, were arrested on Tuesday morning and have pleaded not guilty to the charges before US Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo in Brooklyn.

Allegations of Espionage and Financial Transactions

Federal prosecutors have detailed serious allegations against Sun and Hu. According to the prosecution, Sun used her position in the state government to obstruct meetings between Taiwanese government representatives and New York officials. Additionally, she is accused of attempting to facilitate a visit to China for a high-ranking New York state official.

MOST READ: Top Ukrainian Officials Step Down As Zelensky Introduces War Victory Blueprint

In return, Chinese government operatives are alleged to have arranged multimillion-dollar transactions for Hu, who was involved in business activities in China. The couple reportedly used these funds to purchase a 2024 Ferrari Roma sports car and acquire property valued at approximately $6 million in Long Island and Honolulu.

Moreover, among the lavish gifts received were Nanjing-style salted ducks, prepared by a personal chef for a Chinese official and delivered to Sun’s parents’ home.

Governor Hochul’s Office Response

Governor Kathy Hochul’s office has clarified that Hochul is not implicated in the charges. The office terminated Sun’s employment in March 2023 upon discovering evidence of misconduct and has cooperated fully with law enforcement throughout the investigation.

Legal Proceedings and Defense

At a court appearance, Judge Kuo set Sun’s bond at $1.5 million and Hu’s at $500,000. Their next court session is scheduled for September 25. Sun faces eight counts, including failure to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act and money laundering conspiracy, while Hu faces three counts, including bank fraud conspiracy.

Sun’s defense attorney, Jarrod Schaeffer, expressed his client’s distress over the charges, emphasizing their position of innocence.

Broader Implications and Recent Developments

The arrest of Sun and Hu is part of a broader crackdown by the U.S. Department of Justice on espionage and foreign influence operations. This follows recent convictions, including that of Chinese academic Wang Shujun, who was found guilty of gathering information on New York-based democracy activists and sharing it with Beijing.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not respond to requests for comment regarding the latest allegations.

As this case unfolds, it underscores the growing scrutiny of foreign influence and espionage in U.S. politics, and the stringent measures being taken to counteract these activities.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris Plans $50,000 Tax Break To Boost New Small Businesses