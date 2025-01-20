Home
Monday, January 20, 2025
Pope Francis Criticizes Trump’s Plans For Mass Deportations, Urges Compassion For Immigrants

Donald Trump Inauguration: Pope Francis condemns President-elect Donald Trump's proposed immigration enforcement, labeling it a 'disgrace.' As the Catholic Church's leader, Francis emphasizes compassion for migrants, criticising policies that target the vulnerable.

Pope Francis Criticizes Trump’s Plans For Mass Deportations, Urges Compassion For Immigrants

Pope Francis has sharply criticized President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed immigration enforcement policies, calling them a “disgrace” during an interview ahead of Trump’s inauguration. The comments highlight the Pope’s ongoing advocacy for migrants and his criticism of policies that harm vulnerable communities.

As Trump was set to officially take office on January 20, 2017, reports surfaced about his plans to ramp up immigration enforcement, including mass deportations. Pope Francis, who leads the global Catholic Church, expressed his disapproval, emphasizing that such actions would unfairly target the most vulnerable.

Pope Francis: A Strong Voice for Migrants

During a video interview with Italy’s Channel 9 on January 15, Pope Francis condemned the proposed deportations, saying, “If it is true, it will be a disgrace, because it makes the poor wretches who have nothing pay the unpaid bill.” He further stated that this approach would not solve the country’s immigration issues.

The Pope’s remarks are in line with his longstanding advocacy for migrants, who he insists should be welcomed and integrated into society. His comments come at a time when Trump has vowed to enact the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history.

Pope Francis’s History of Immigration Advocacy

Pope Francis has been a vocal critic of anti-immigration rhetoric. In 2016, he suggested that Trump, then a presidential candidate, was “not Christian” due to his stance on immigration. His criticism has continued into Trump’s presidency, with Francis appointing Cardinal Robert McElroy as the Archbishop of Washington, DC. McElroy has also condemned mass deportations, labeling them “incompatible with Catholic doctrine.”

Trump’s Immigration Plans: 200 Executive Orders on Day 1

Despite the criticism, Trump has vowed to sign more than 200 executive orders on his first day in office, with a focus on border security, energy policies, and reducing living costs for American families. According to reports, Trump’s first set of orders will also target the dismantling of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs across the federal government.

As the Trump administration begins its work, the debate over immigration enforcement continues to stir strong reactions from both sides of the political spectrum.

(input from agencies)

ALSO READ : Is Donald Trump Planning To Declare National Emergency At US-Mexico Border On Day 1 Of Office?

DONALD TRUMP IMMIGRATION POLICY Donald Trump inauguration

