Porn Star Bonnie Blue, After Sleeping With 1,000 Men In 12 Hours, Announces Round Two

British adult entertainer Bonnie Blue has made headlines for allegedly breaking a unique world record by engaging with over 1,000 men in a 12-hour period. The 25-year-old claims to have participated in the act during a private event in London, surpassing the previous record held by Lisa Sparks, who reportedly had encounters with 919 men in a single day in 2004.

All Ready For Round Two

Bonnie Blue, well-known on OnlyFans and as a former camgirl, revealed that she engaged with 1,057 men between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m. earlier this month. Speaking about her experience, she stated she was ready for “round two” and expressed surprise at not feeling any physical discomfort the following day.

“I was expecting to need painkillers the next morning, but I didn’t,” she remarked. “I’m the first to reach for them if I even have a headache, but I felt fine. That just means I can do this more often.”

Rules for Participation

Bonnie outlined strict guidelines for the event. Participants were required to use protection, while fellow OnlyFans creators needed to provide recent STD test results before joining. Each participant had to complete consent forms, have their ID verified, and allow photographs to be taken for documentation purposes.

“I’d escort them upstairs, ensure all paperwork was in order, and then proceed. Everything was handled professionally and consensually,” she explained.

A Polarizing Figure

Bonnie Blue has faced criticism and controversy in the past, including being barred from entering Australia due to allegations of inappropriate behavior toward younger individuals. Despite this, she continues to embrace her career in adult entertainment and remains undeterred by public opinion.

Her husband, who has distanced himself from her recent endeavors, reportedly expressed his disapproval of the event, stating he wanted “nothing to do with it.”

Reactions and Backlash

Bonnie’s record-breaking claim has sparked a mix of fascination and criticism online. While some praise her confidence and unapologetic attitude, others question the ethics and implications of such a challenge.

Regardless of the controversy, Bonnie Blue shows no signs of slowing down, declaring her readiness to take on similar challenges in the future.

