Pressure Mounts On Biden To Withdraw As Democrats Signal Concerns And Poll Numbers Drop

President Joe Biden is facing increased pressure from within his own party to withdraw from the presidential race, with Congressional leaders warning that his candidacy could lead to Democratic losses across presidential, Senate, and House races.

Biden, who tested positive for Covid on Wednesday and is currently self-isolating at his Delaware home, is reportedly more willing to consider this perspective, despite previously refusing to step down following a poorly received debate performance on June 27 that highlighted concerns about his age-related challenges. This pressure coincides with the Republican National Convention nominating Donald J. Trump as its candidate this week, marking a shift in momentum toward the Grand Old Party after an attempted assassination on Trump.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a series of coordinated public statements and private leaks to American media outlets, along with the release of discouraging poll numbers indicating a desire for a new candidate, Democrats began delivering stern messages to Biden.

First, Adam Schiff, a close confidant of former House Speaker and Democratic stalwart Nancy Pelosi, and the party’s candidate for a seemingly secure Senate seat in California, stated “While the choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is time for him to pass the torch.. A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Following Adam Schiff’s statement, ABC News reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer privately advised Biden during a Saturday meeting to consider withdrawing from the race. While Schumer’s office officially stated that he conveyed the caucus’s sentiments to Biden, they did not deny the report. Additionally, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries met with Biden last Thursday and conveyed a similar sentiment from his caucus, where nearly two dozen representatives have publicly urged Biden to step aside.

According to a new AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll, 70% of respondents indicated a desire for Biden to withdraw from the race. Among Democrats, 65% shared this sentiment, rising to 75% among those aged 18-44 years, a crucial demographic for Biden’s electoral prospects. These younger voters have already displayed signs of dissatisfaction and disinterest in this election cycle.

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that Pelosi had a candid conversation with Biden, expressing doubt about his chances and challenging his belief that polls were not reflecting public sentiment accurately. Shortly thereafter, The Washington Post revealed that former President Barack Obama, a highly influential figure within the Democratic Party, had privately shared deep concerns about the feasibility of Biden’s candidacy.

In an interview before publicly disclosing his Covid diagnosis on Wednesday, Biden indicated he would be open to stepping down if a medical professional advised him that his health prohibited him from continuing. Earlier last week, Biden had mentioned he would consider dropping out if his team concluded he could not secure victory. In a previous interview, Biden had remarked that only a directive from the Lord Almighty would lead him to withdraw from the race.

As Biden considers his options, shifting from relying on divine guidance to consulting with pollsters and his doctor, reports indicate he’s open to various viewpoints, including polling that compares Vice President Kamala Harris to Trump as a potential replacement.

Some Democrats suggest Biden should announce his decision to step down on Thursday, just before Trump’s convention speech, to redirect attention and galvanize the party base. Despite publicly affirming his status as the party’s nominee and pointing to his substantial primary support, Biden acknowledges a challenging debate performance but remains determined to continue his candidacy and see it through to November. However, growing sentiment within the party may increasingly challenge the sustainability of his position.

