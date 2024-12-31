Princess Charlotte Inherits This Unusual Trait From Her Late Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth II

Charlotte, who is often noted for her assertive nature when interacting with her brothers, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, has also charmed royal watchers with her mimicry of her mother's mannerisms.

Princess Charlotte has inherited a unique trait from her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have noted several similarities between their daughter and the late monarch, even comparing childhood photos that highlight their striking resemblance. Royal expert Phil Dampier, author of Diana: I’m Going to Be Me—The People’s Princess Revealed in Her Own Words, revealed that Charlotte shares the Queen’s talent for impersonations.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, Dampier explained, “Charlotte has inherited Queen Elizabeth’s remarkable ability to mimic well-known figures. This skill might bring laughter during the royal family’s traditional charades at Sandringham during Christmas.”

The late Queen was known for her playful impersonations, including imitating politicians and world leaders, such as former U.S. presidents and Russian leader Boris Yeltsin. This playful side of the Queen was also highlighted by Gyles Brandreth, author of Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, who shared on A Right Royal Podcast that Queen Elizabeth was adept at regional British accents.

Charlotte, who is often noted for her assertive nature when interacting with her brothers, Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 6, has also charmed royal watchers with her mimicry of her mother’s mannerisms.

The young princess has made frequent public appearances, including at Kate’s Together at Christmas carol service on December 6 and the Sandringham Christmas Walk on December 25.

Currently attending Lambrook School in Berkshire alongside her brothers since 2022, Charlotte was previously a student at Thomas’s Battersea School in London, where her peers knew her as “Charlotte Cambridge.” Within the family, she goes by various nicknames. During a 2019 visit to Northern Ireland, the Princess of Wales referred to her as “Lottie,” according to Belfast-based Instagram influencer Laura-Ann. Similarly, Prince Louis is affectionately called “Loubugs” by Kate, a nickname she was overheard using at a volunteer event last year.

Charlotte’s charming impersonations and her resemblance to the late Queen continue to endear her to the public, showcasing a legacy of talent and personality passed through generations of the royal family.

