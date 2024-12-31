Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Live Tv
Harrowing Tale! Kate Beckinsale Recalls Shooting While Bleeding After Miscarriage, Was Also Called ‘C**t’ And ‘B**ch’

Instead of addressing her concerns, the studio gave her a bicycle to pass the time and allowed verbal abuse, including being called a stupid bitch during a scene.

Kate Beckinsale has shared her own difficult on-set experiences following Blake Lively’s recent sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni. In a heartfelt Instagram video posted on December 29, the actress, 51, discussed systemic issues within the entertainment industry that often arise when women speak out about harmful or inappropriate behavior.

Although Beckinsale clarified she has never met Lively or Baldoni, their situation resonated with her. She noted, “It brings attention to the machinery that springs into action whenever a woman raises a legitimate complaint in this industry—be it offensive, upsetting, or harmful.”

Beckinsale recounted a particularly painful incident where a publicist she employed coerced her into attending a photoshoot immediately after she suffered a miscarriage. “I said, ‘I can’t. I’m bleeding. I don’t want to change clothes in front of strangers while going through this,'” she shared. However, the publicist insisted, warning her that refusal could lead to legal consequences.

In another instance, Beckinsale revealed she faced mistreatment on a film set, where she was referred to as a derogatory term over walkie-talkies and in person. This happened after she expressed frustration about a co-star’s chronic intoxication, which caused daily delays of up to six hours. “I sympathized with what my co-star was going through,” she explained, “but it meant I never got to see my daughter in the evenings throughout the entire shoot.”

Instead of addressing her concerns, the studio gave her a bicycle to pass the time and allowed verbal abuse, including being called a “stupid bitch” during a scene.

Beckinsale also opened up about being placed on strict diet and exercise regimes for roles, leading to significant health issues, including the loss of her menstrual cycle on two occasions. Additionally, she recounted unsafe fight scenes on two different films where her co-stars’ actions caused injuries severe enough to require MRIs.

The actress’s revelations highlight the challenges many women face in the film industry, shedding light on systemic issues that need urgent attention.

