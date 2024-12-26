Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Protest Case: Pakistan Court Grants Bushra Bibi Interim Bail Till January 13

District and Sessions Court granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, until January 13 in connection with cases related to the November 26 protest.

Protest Case: Pakistan Court Grants Bushra Bibi Interim Bail Till January 13

The District and Sessions Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, until January 13 in connection with cases related to the November 26 protest.

Duty Judge Shabeer Bhatti presided over the hearing, where Bushra Bibi appeared with her legal team to seek bail in seven cases—four registered at Tarnol police station and three at Ramana police station.

The court approved her bail after the submission of surety bonds worth Rs. 50,000 for each case.

This follows an earlier decision on December 21 by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, which granted her interim bail in 32 cases until January 13. Her counsel, Faisal Malik, said the cases included 23 related to the May 9 violence and were filed across Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal.

Faisal Malik argued that the cases against Bushra Bibi are politically motivated. “These are acts of vengeance aimed at tarnishing her reputation,” he said, emphasizing that Bushra Bibi voluntarily appeared before the ATC to defend herself. He highlighted that in Rawalpindi alone, she was nominated in 23 cases.

The PTI’s November 24 protest demanding Imran Khan’s release escalated as caravans from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marched to Islamabad. The demonstration culminated on November 26 at D-Chowk, where security forces intervened late at night to disperse the protesters.

Amid the legal troubles facing PTI leadership, party Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram strongly criticized the corruption case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. At a press conference in Peshawar on November 23, Akram called the case the “worst example of political victimization” and warned that the public would not tolerate further injustices against the PTI founder.

The situation remains tense, with the PTI accusing the government of targeting its leaders to suppress dissent. The cases against Bushra Bibi are seen as part of a broader crackdown on the party and its leadership. The next hearing will determine the trajectory of these politically sensitive cases.

Read More: Azerbaijan Plane Crash: Pilot’s Chilling Last Message Before Crash Killed 38

Filed under

Bushra Bibi

Advertisement

Also Read

Singer Forced To Apologize for Singing Gandhi’s ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ Bhajan At BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Event, Opposition Reacts

Singer Forced To Apologize for Singing Gandhi’s ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ Bhajan At BJP’s Atal...

Can Modi Govt’s Annapurna Stars Rival Michelin’s Reputation?

Can Modi Govt’s Annapurna Stars Rival Michelin’s Reputation?

‘Shameful,’ BJP Slams Congress Over ‘Wrong Map Of India’ During CWC Belagavi Meet

‘Shameful,’ BJP Slams Congress Over ‘Wrong Map Of India’ During CWC Belagavi Meet

China Nods To Build The Largest Dam In The World In Brahmaputra River, Should This Concern India?

China Nods To Build The Largest Dam In The World In Brahmaputra River, Should This...

Choosing the best mattress – firm or soft?

Choosing the best mattress – firm or soft?

Entertainment

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Warns Tollywood Actors, ‘No Compromise on Law’ Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Why Was Pushpa 2 Song Dammunte Pattukora DELETED From Social Media Platforms? Here’s The Truth

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s The Fact Check From Viral Video

Did Ajith Kumar Dance To Allu Arjun’s Oo Antava From Pushpa At A Wedding? Here’s

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox