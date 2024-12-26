Protest Case: Pakistan Court Grants Bushra Bibi Interim Bail Till January 13

District and Sessions Court granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, until January 13 in connection with cases related to the November 26 protest.

The District and Sessions Court on Thursday granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, until January 13 in connection with cases related to the November 26 protest.

Duty Judge Shabeer Bhatti presided over the hearing, where Bushra Bibi appeared with her legal team to seek bail in seven cases—four registered at Tarnol police station and three at Ramana police station.

The court approved her bail after the submission of surety bonds worth Rs. 50,000 for each case.

This follows an earlier decision on December 21 by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi, which granted her interim bail in 32 cases until January 13. Her counsel, Faisal Malik, said the cases included 23 related to the May 9 violence and were filed across Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal.

Faisal Malik argued that the cases against Bushra Bibi are politically motivated. “These are acts of vengeance aimed at tarnishing her reputation,” he said, emphasizing that Bushra Bibi voluntarily appeared before the ATC to defend herself. He highlighted that in Rawalpindi alone, she was nominated in 23 cases.

The PTI’s November 24 protest demanding Imran Khan’s release escalated as caravans from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marched to Islamabad. The demonstration culminated on November 26 at D-Chowk, where security forces intervened late at night to disperse the protesters.

Amid the legal troubles facing PTI leadership, party Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram strongly criticized the corruption case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. At a press conference in Peshawar on November 23, Akram called the case the “worst example of political victimization” and warned that the public would not tolerate further injustices against the PTI founder.

The situation remains tense, with the PTI accusing the government of targeting its leaders to suppress dissent. The cases against Bushra Bibi are seen as part of a broader crackdown on the party and its leadership. The next hearing will determine the trajectory of these politically sensitive cases.

