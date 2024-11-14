Home
Friday, November 15, 2024
Protests Erupt In Paris Against Far-Right-Linked Pro-Israel Gala

Protests erupted in Paris on Wednesday against a gala organized by French far-right figures to raise funds for the Israeli military.

Protests Erupt In Paris Against Far-Right-Linked Pro-Israel Gala

Protests erupted in Paris on Wednesday against a gala organized by French far-right figures to raise funds for the Israeli military. Titled “Israel is Forever,” the event was to include Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, a strident proponent of Jewish settlements in the West Bank. On Thursday, Smotrich’s office said he would not attend the event. The tension, which had been existing over the military action of Israel and with the situation of Hamas and Hezbollah, sparked protests just before a crucial soccer match between Israel and France.

Controversy Surrounding Smotrich’s Invitation and Scandal

Smotrich was invited to Warsaw due to controversy, following his extreme position regarding Israeli settlements, in addition to statements he recently made against international law. The French Foreign Ministry denounced his remarks as “contrary to international law,” and his stance on West Bank annexation, in particular, drew international condemnation. Earlier this week, the minister also attracted criticism for saying that the election of Donald Trump in the U.S. could pave the way for the annexation of the West Bank by Israel. His appearance at the gala was further criticized when Nili Kupfer-Naouri, president of the organizing association, in 2023 made incendiary comments on Gaza civilians.

Paris Protest and Vandalism

Protesters marched through the streets in Paris with hundreds blaming the gala as a “gala of hatred and shame.” A smaller group of protesters vandalized windows at a McDonald’s; the protest otherwise was non-violent. Among them were some of the protesters who came from Jewish left-wing movements against racism and anti-Semitism, protesting in the area around the Arc de Triomphe. The event has been played down by the French police, who say it presented “no major threat to public order.”

Increased Security Ahead of Israel-France Soccer Match

The protests occur just days before the Israel-France Nations League soccer match at the Stade de France. The authorities in Paris had already increased security measures before the match, particularly due to the wave of violence against Israeli soccer fans in Amsterdam. Over 4,000 police officers and 1,600 stadium staff were deployed, among them extraordinary measures to only allow French and Israeli flags inside the stadium. A special police unit will also accompany the Israeli team to and from the venue.

Escalating Tensions in France over Israeli Policies

The endemic struggle between Israel and Hamas remains a matter of further political and social polarization as has been the case concerning the hosting of the largest communities of Jews and Muslims in Europe. The gala and soccer match amid protests and more adequate security measures is part of the larger political debates surrounding Israel’s actions in Gaza. Reports of antisemitic and anti-Muslim incidents in France have mushroomed dramatically in recent months, reflecting the broader tensions across Europe over Israel’s military operations and their impact on the Palestinian population.

Bezalel Smotrich paris Pro-Israel Gala
