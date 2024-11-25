PTI Protesters March to Islamabad Demanding ‘Imran Khan Release’, Police Conduct Mass Arrest, Internet Services Shut

Following an overnight halt in Punjab’s Attock district, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, resumed its march towards Islamabad on Monday. Supporters of the PTI, led by Bushra Bibi, Khan’s wife, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, are calling for Khan’s release and condemning what they describe as a “stolen mandate” by the ruling coalition government.

The march that was initiated on Sunday has faced opposition from the Pakistani authorities, who are stopping the protestors from making it to the capital. Authorities have resorted to roadblocks, tear gas shelling, and mass arrests.

Mass Arrests, Tear Gas

According to Shahid Nawaz, a senior security officer in Punjab, more than 4,000 PTI supporters have been arrested across the country, including five lawmakers. Major highways that connect the capital to PTI strongholds in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been closed, and authorities have used shipping containers to block off Islamabad.

On the highway that borders Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, police and PTI members engaged in tear gas shelling and clashed. About 60 workers were arrested and baton-charged by police at IJ Principal Road in Rawalpindi. According to PTI, 100 people have been reported missing, and 490 workers and leaders have been arrested throughout Punjab.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi defended the measures, stating, “These steps are necessary to protect the residents of Islamabad and their property. PTI’s actions have inconvenienced thousands of people.”

Internet Suspended

To curb communication among Khan’s supporters, Pakistani authorities suspended mobile and internet services in areas deemed to have “security concerns.” The government announced the move on X, the social media platform banned in Pakistan. Telecom company Nayatel offered customers landline services as an alternative.

PTI leaders rely heavily on social media platforms like WhatsApp to coordinate protests. PTI spokesperson Sheikh Wagas Akram criticized the suspension, calling it “a desperate attempt to silence dissent.”

Bushra Bibi Joins the March

Bushra Bibi, Khan’s wife, joined the protest despite earlier being expected that she would not participate. Addressing supporters from her car, she expressed frustration over the delays caused by roadblocks. “Time is being wasted. Stay in your vehicles so we can reach there quickly,” she urged.

Chief Minister Gandapur also addressed the crowd, reiterating their resolve: “We must advance and not turn back until Imran Khan is released.”

Government Accuses PTI of Disruption

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar accused PTI of timing its protests to coincide with important international events. “This is a well-thought-out conspiracy against the country. PTI always calls for strikes when global figures visit Pakistan,” he said, referencing the visit of a high-level Belarusian delegation.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is in Islamabad for talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir. The visit is expected to result in agreements strengthening bilateral relations.

Imran Khan’s ‘Final Call’

Imran Khan has been imprisoned in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, for over a year and faces more than 150 criminal cases, including convictions and ongoing trials. PTI claims the cases are politically motivated. Despite these challenges, PTI won the most seats in February’s general elections, though the party was barred from contesting under its symbol.

Khan issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on November 13, urging supporters to fight against what he termed a “dictatorial regime.” He remains a popular figure, and his party’s resolve shows no signs of waning.

As the protesters approach Islamabad, authorities are bracing for heightened tensions. Naqvi vowed to arrest anyone entering the capital for protests. “We will not tolerate miscreants disrupting the peace,” he warned.

