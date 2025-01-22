Home
Quad Nations Oppose Change To Status Quo By Force; A Clear Message To China

Hours after US President Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term, the Quad nations—comprising the United States, India, Japan, and Australia—issued a joint statement firmly opposing any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force or coercion.

Hours after US President Donald Trump was inaugurated for his second term, the Quad nations—comprising the United States, India, Japan, and Australia—issued a joint statement firmly opposing any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo through force or coercion. The timing of this statement reflects the Quad’s collective resolve to counter Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, despite uncertainties surrounding Trump’s foreign policy direction.

Quad Nations’ Commitment to a Free and Open Indo-Pacific

In their joint statement, the Quad foreign ministers reaffirmed their dedication to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, underscoring the importance of rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. Japan’s readout of the meeting highlighted concerns over Chinese territorial claims in the East and South China Seas, areas that remain major points of contention.

“Our four nations maintain our conviction that international law, economic opportunity, peace, stability, and security in all domains, including the maritime domain, underpin the development and prosperity of the peoples of the Indo-Pacific,” the statement declared.

The ministers also pledged to hold regular meetings and announced plans for a summit in India later this year, further solidifying their collaborative efforts.

Maritime and Economic Security a Priority for Quad Nations

The Quad’s commitment extends to bolstering regional maritime, economic, and technological security. The statement emphasized the importance of reliable and resilient supply chains in the face of growing threats. This message is particularly crucial for nations like India and Japan, which are eager to counterbalance China’s expanding influence in the region.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored the significance of the meeting, stating, “The timing underlines the priority that member-states attach to Quad. The meeting today sends a clear message that in an uncertain and volatile world, Quad will continue to be a force for global good.”

Historical Context: The Evolution of Quad

Quad’s journey as a strategic grouping began in 2007 but gained momentum only in recent years. Under Trump’s first term, the Quad was revived, and in 2019, its foreign ministers held their first formal meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. The group was later upgraded to the summit level under President Joe Biden, but Trump’s role in revitalizing the mechanism is widely acknowledged.

Speaking on Trump’s earlier concerns about alliances and burden-sharing, Jaishankar remarked, “These don’t apply to Quad as everybody pays their fair share.”

Quad Nations’ Unified Approach for the Indo-Pacific

The Quad Nations envision a partnership that leverages the collective strengths of governments, the private sector, and people-to-people relationships to ensure the region’s sustainable development and stability. Jaishankar likened their collaboration to sharing a meal, where “everybody goes for dinner, you split the bill, and everybody thinks it’s the right thing to do.”

The Quad’s strong stance against unilateral aggression sends a clear signal to China while reassuring allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Despite Trump’s recent outreach to Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Quad’s message underscores its resolve to work collectively to ensure regional stability and counter any threats to international law and order.

