Raging Floodwaters Claim Two Lives in Central North Carolina

Two people lost their lives in central North Carolina after being swept away by rushing floodwaters while a police officer tried to rescue them, The Associated Press reported Wednesday, quoting local authorities. The victims, a 24-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man from the small town of Louisburg, were trapped inside a vehicle pushed into a ditch filled with about six feet of fast-moving water, the report said.

“The woman was climbing out of the roof when she fell into the water and an officer jumped in to save her,” Spring Hope police said, per AP.

According to the report, the strong current swept away the woman, the man and the officer. While the officer managed to escape unharmed, the two victims disappeared beneath the water. Despite search efforts, both were later found dead.

Flash Flood Warnings

The flooding follows a day of heavy rain in parts of central North Carolina, with some areas around Raleigh and Durham receiving up to five inches of rain. Flash flood warnings and advisories were in effect for several communities on Wednesday.

The weather system brought new storms to the region on Thursday, continuing the pattern of heavy rainfall.

Tropical Storm Chantal: The Aftermath

This latest flooding adds to recent troubles in the area, coming just weeks after Tropical Storm Chantal caused widespread damage and flooding. North Carolina Governor Josh Stein addressed the impact, with public assistance damage estimates already exceeding $42 million.

Stein issued a state disaster declaration on Tuesday for eight counties affected by Chantal, allowing residents to seek state financial aid for recovery efforts.