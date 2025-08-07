LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan narendra modi donald trump business news china benjamin netanyahu japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Raging Floodwaters Claim Two Lives in Central North Carolina

Raging Floodwaters Claim Two Lives in Central North Carolina

In central North Carolina, a woman and man drowned after floodwaters swept away their vehicle and a police officer trying to rescue them. The area faces flash floods and damage after heavy rains and Tropical Storm Chantal, prompting disaster declarations and aid efforts.

Two Louisburg residents died after floodwaters swept away their vehicle and a rescuing officer in central North Carolina amid heavy rains. (Photo: X)
Two Louisburg residents died after floodwaters swept away their vehicle and a rescuing officer in central North Carolina amid heavy rains. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 7, 2025 21:37:39 IST

Two people lost their lives in central North Carolina after being swept away by rushing floodwaters while a police officer tried to rescue them, The Associated Press reported Wednesday, quoting local authorities. The victims, a 24-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man from the small town of Louisburg, were trapped inside a vehicle pushed into a ditch filled with about six feet of fast-moving water, the report said.

“The woman was climbing out of the roof when she fell into the water and an officer jumped in to save her,” Spring Hope police said, per AP. 

According to the report, the strong current swept away the woman, the man and the officer. While the officer managed to escape unharmed, the two victims disappeared beneath the water. Despite search efforts, both were later found dead.

Flash Flood Warnings

The flooding follows a day of heavy rain in parts of central North Carolina, with some areas around Raleigh and Durham receiving up to five inches of rain. Flash flood warnings and advisories were in effect for several communities on Wednesday.

The weather system brought new storms to the region on Thursday, continuing the pattern of heavy rainfall.

Tropical Storm Chantal: The Aftermath

This latest flooding adds to recent troubles in the area, coming just weeks after Tropical Storm Chantal caused widespread damage and flooding. North Carolina Governor Josh Stein addressed the impact, with public assistance damage estimates already exceeding $42 million.

Stein issued a state disaster declaration on Tuesday for eight counties affected by Chantal, allowing residents to seek state financial aid for recovery efforts.

Tags: latest US news

RELATED News

Donald Trump’s Aide Defends 50% Tariff Move On India As ‘National Security Issue’: ‘This Was A Pure…’
Armenia, Azerbaijan To Sign Peace Pact At White House Soon? Here’s What US President Donald Trump Said
Why Donald Trump Administration Announced $50 Million Reward For Arrest Of Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro?
Chinese Envoy to India Slams Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy, Says ‘Give The Bully An…’
Benjamin Netanyahu’s Israel To Take Over ‘All Of Gaza’? Know What Israeli PM Said

LATEST NEWS

CSK In A Dilemma: Rajasthan Royals Eyes TWO Key Players In Sanju Samson Trade
Morning Coffee or Tea: Does It Really Boost Your Mood or Is It Just Habit?
Barun Kumar Das
Barkat Ahmad
Banwari Ram
The Truth About Becky Lynch, John Cena And Nikki Bella’s Secret Feud Revealed!
Banwari Paswan
Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Targeted Again Amid Gang Threats Over Salman Khan Invitation
8 Years Of Pain, 1 Moment Of Glory: Will Natalya Finally Win WWE’s Top Prize?
NewsX Exclusive – “They Meant to Kill Him”: Huma Qureshi’s Cousin Murdered in Cold Blood
Raging Floodwaters Claim Two Lives in Central North Carolina

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raging Floodwaters Claim Two Lives in Central North Carolina

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raging Floodwaters Claim Two Lives in Central North Carolina
Raging Floodwaters Claim Two Lives in Central North Carolina
Raging Floodwaters Claim Two Lives in Central North Carolina
Raging Floodwaters Claim Two Lives in Central North Carolina

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?