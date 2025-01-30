Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed Fox News that former President Donald Trump was promptly briefed on the situation.

Rescue teams launched an urgent search operation in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after a midair collision between an American Airlines passenger plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and law enforcement officials confirmed the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was approaching the runway when it collided with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by the U.S. Army.

A video from the Kennedy Center’s observation camera captured two sets of aircraft lights merging into a fireball, confirming the devastating impact.

🚨 first look: wreckage footage from dc plane crash just dropped pic.twitter.com/zBsbFCvfdq — codecraftsmanio (@codecraftsmanio) January 30, 2025

No Immediate Updates on Casualties

Authorities have yet to confirm casualties or survivors, and a large-scale rescue mission is underway. When the crash occurred, the Black Hawk was engaged in a training exercise, according to Heather Chairez, media chief of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

In an official statement, Trump expressed his condolences, saying “I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls.”

He also commended the efforts of first responders and assured that further details would be provided as the situation unfolds.

NTSB to Lead Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will spearhead the investigation, with support from the FAA.

Meanwhile, American Airlines acknowledged the incident in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that their priority is the safety of passengers and crew.

“We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts,” the airline stated.

Massive Emergency Response at Crash Site

The Potomac River, with water temperatures around 42°F (5.5°C), has become the center of an extensive rescue operation. Firefighters, EMS teams, police officers, and multiple helicopters, including units from U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, have been deployed.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that the U.S. Coast Guard has mobilized all available resources for the search and rescue mission.

She added, “We are actively monitoring the situation and stand ready to support local responders. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

Air Traffic Control Audio Captures Final Moments

Audio from the air traffic control tower, obtained by the Associated Press (AP), reveals crucial moments before the crash. A controller is heard asking the Black Hawk pilot:

“PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?” Seconds later, another pilot reacts to the collision, exclaiming, “Tower, did you see that?”

Air traffic controllers immediately redirected other flights from Reagan National Airport to prevent further incidents.

Officials Urge Calm Amid Ongoing Investigation

Following the crash, Vice President JD Vance urged the public to pray for those involved. “We’re monitoring the situation, but for now, let’s hope for the best,” he said.

Virginia Representative Don Beyer called the incident “deeply concerning” but urged civilians to allow first responders to carry out their duties without interference.

“I am in touch with airport officials as we try to learn more about what happened and why. Please let first responders do their jobs and save lives,” Beyer stated on X.

As the NTSB and FAA investigate the cause of the collision, emergency teams continue searching for survivors. Further updates are expected as authorities gather more information on this tragic aviation accident.