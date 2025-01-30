Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Reagan Washington National Airport: Are There Any Survivors Of The Plane Crash?

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed Fox News that former President Donald Trump was promptly briefed on the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Reagan Washington National Airport: Are There Any Survivors Of The Plane Crash?

plane crash wreckage


Rescue teams launched an urgent search operation in the Potomac River near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport after a midair collision between an American Airlines passenger plane and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter on a training mission.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and law enforcement officials confirmed the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, was approaching the runway when it collided with a Sikorsky H-60 Black Hawk helicopter operated by the U.S. Army.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

A video from the Kennedy Center’s observation camera captured two sets of aircraft lights merging into a fireball, confirming the devastating impact.

No Immediate Updates on Casualties

Authorities have yet to confirm casualties or survivors, and a large-scale rescue mission is underway. When the crash occurred, the Black Hawk was engaged in a training exercise, according to Heather Chairez, media chief of Joint Task Force-National Capital Region.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed Fox News that former President Donald Trump was promptly briefed on the situation.

In an official statement, Trump expressed his condolences, saying “I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls.”

He also commended the efforts of first responders and assured that further details would be provided as the situation unfolds.

NTSB to Lead Investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will spearhead the investigation, with support from the FAA.

Meanwhile, American Airlines acknowledged the incident in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing that their priority is the safety of passengers and crew.

“We are in contact with authorities and assisting with emergency response efforts,” the airline stated.

Massive Emergency Response at Crash Site

The Potomac River, with water temperatures around 42°F (5.5°C), has become the center of an extensive rescue operation. Firefighters, EMS teams, police officers, and multiple helicopters, including units from U.S. Park Police and the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, have been deployed.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed that the U.S. Coast Guard has mobilized all available resources for the search and rescue mission.

She added, “We are actively monitoring the situation and stand ready to support local responders. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

Air Traffic Control Audio Captures Final Moments
Audio from the air traffic control tower, obtained by the Associated Press (AP), reveals crucial moments before the crash. A controller is heard asking the Black Hawk pilot:

“PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?” Seconds later, another pilot reacts to the collision, exclaiming, “Tower, did you see that?”

Air traffic controllers immediately redirected other flights from Reagan National Airport to prevent further incidents.

Officials Urge Calm Amid Ongoing Investigation

Following the crash, Vice President JD Vance urged the public to pray for those involved. “We’re monitoring the situation, but for now, let’s hope for the best,” he said.

Virginia Representative Don Beyer called the incident “deeply concerning” but urged civilians to allow first responders to carry out their duties without interference.

“I am in touch with airport officials as we try to learn more about what happened and why. Please let first responders do their jobs and save lives,” Beyer stated on X.

As the NTSB and FAA investigate the cause of the collision, emergency teams continue searching for survivors. Further updates are expected as authorities gather more information on this tragic aviation accident.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Plane Crashes Into A Helicopter Mid-Air, Reagan National Airport on High Alert

Filed under

PLANE CRASH Reagan Airport Washington DC

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Hamas Releases Israeli And Thai Hostages Amid Ceasefire, Israel Prepares Prisoner Release

Hamas Releases Israeli And Thai Hostages Amid Ceasefire, Israel Prepares Prisoner Release

Mahatma Gandhi Assassination Case: Did Police Lack In Preventing The Assassination? Trial Court’s Verdict In 1949 Resurfaces

Mahatma Gandhi Assassination Case: Did Police Lack In Preventing The Assassination? Trial Court’s Verdict In...

Could Your Apple Watch Bands Cause Cancer? Here’s What The Company Said In Response

Could Your Apple Watch Bands Cause Cancer? Here’s What The Company Said In Response

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: A Look At All The Places That Keep His Memories Alive

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: A Look At All The Places That Keep His Memories Alive

AAP Leaders To Present Contaminated Yamuna Water At BJP Headquarters Following Kejriwal’s Claim

AAP Leaders To Present Contaminated Yamuna Water At BJP Headquarters Following Kejriwal’s Claim

Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

Kareena Kapoor Khan To Lead Tribute Honoring Raj Kapoor At IIFA 2025

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

IIFA Digital Awards 2025 Nominations: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday And Vikrant Massey Among The Front-Runners

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Fence Balcony, Urge Paparazzi To Respect Their Privacy

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj Barjatya Dropped Him

Salman Khan Was The First Choice For Vivah Before Shahid Kapoor But Here’s Why Sooraj

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin Baldoni’s $400 Million Lawsuit

No More BFFs? Taylor Swift Might Be Ignoring Blake Lively After Getting Dragged In Justin

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox