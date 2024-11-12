Record-Breaking Pollution in Lahore and Islamabad Sparks Government Action Against Outdoor Activities

As Lahore and Islamabad confront unprecedented pollution levels, authorities in both cities have rolled out strict measures to combat the smog

As Lahore and Islamabad confront unprecedented pollution levels, authorities in both cities have rolled out strict measures to combat the harmful smog affecting millions. Lahore’s air quality crisis has led to a temporary ban on outdoor activities, while in Islamabad, industrial restrictions are being enforced to curb emissions. These actions come as air quality indices skyrocket to hazardous levels, drawing attention from international health organizations.

Lahore Bans Outdoor Activities Amidst Severe Smog

In Lahore, the district administration has implemented a citywide ban on outdoor activities from November 11 to November 17 in an effort to protect residents from the toxic air. The order, issued by Lahore’s deputy commissioner, prohibits sports events, exhibitions, outdoor dining, and other gatherings. Religious gatherings are, however, exempt from this restriction.

Additionally, Lahore’s shops, markets, and malls are required to close by 8 pm, though essential services such as medical stores, laboratories, petrol stations, and grocery stores are allowed to operate. Large department stores may only keep their grocery and medical sections open during the restricted period.

According to IQAir, a Swiss air quality monitoring group, Lahore recently reached an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 1,165—over 120 times higher than the levels deemed safe by the World Health Organization (WHO). On November 10, certain areas around Lahore’s outskirts recorded AQI levels soaring to an alarming 1,900, highlighting the urgency of the situation.

Islamabad Follows Suit with Stricter Environmental Controls

Similarly, Islamabad has implemented its own set of restrictions aimed at reducing harmful emissions and improving air quality. Following a meeting with various municipal and environmental stakeholders, Islamabad’s deputy commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon announced temporary closures for brick kilns and factories that emit high levels of smoke.

As part of the pollution-control strategy, vehicles emitting visible smoke are now banned from Islamabad’s roads, while all forms of outdoor burning—whether of garbage, leaves, or other waste—are prohibited. Additionally, the Islamabad Transport Authority has increased its inspections to enforce these new regulations and ensure compliance across the city.

The Causes Behind Pakistan’s Growing Pollution Crisis

Lahore’s severe pollution issues stem from a combination of rapid urban development, industrial expansion, and outdated infrastructure, according to the latest findings in the Green Master Plan report. The report highlights six key factors contributing to the city’s worsening air quality, including diminished green spaces, which have led to increased temperatures and a “heat island” effect that intensifies smog levels. With industrial zones covering around 33 square kilometers close to residential areas, the air quality problem has grown increasingly acute, raising concerns that without relocation of these industries, Lahore could face irreversible environmental consequences in the coming decade.

Lahore’s Location and its Environmental Challenges

Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city and the capital of Punjab province, sits only 25 kilometers from the Indian border. Known as the cultural center of Pakistan, Lahore houses over 13 million people and serves as a major industrial and commercial hub. However, its rapid urban growth and dense industrial activity have compounded air pollution, making it difficult for the city’s infrastructure to manage the pollution burden.

A Regional Issue: Why South Asia’s Air is Becoming More Toxic

Each winter, South Asia suffers from intensified pollution levels as colder temperatures trap pollutants from vehicles, industrial sites, and crop residue burning. In Lahore, authorities have blamed low-grade vehicle fuel, ongoing construction projects, and expanding industries for the air quality deterioration. This year, Pakistani officials have also pointed to toxic air drifting across the border from northern India, where the pollution crisis has reached its own critical levels. On the same day that Lahore was ranked as the most polluted city globally, New Delhi took second place on IQAir’s list, with an AQI of 299.

The Need for Regional Solutions to Combat Pollution

The transboundary nature of air pollution affecting both Pakistan and India highlights the need for regional cooperation. As both nations grapple with pollution that crosses borders, experts are calling for joint action to address air quality on a broader scale. The current crisis in Lahore and Islamabad not only underscores the importance of immediate national interventions but also the potential benefits of collaborative solutions across South Asia.