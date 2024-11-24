Republican Rand Paul Criticizes Trump’s Proposal To Use Military For Deportations

Republican Senator Rand Paul voiced opposition on Sunday to President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to deploy the military for mass deportations of undocumented individuals.

Republican Senator Rand Paul voiced opposition on Sunday to President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to deploy the military for mass deportations of undocumented individuals. Speaking on a news program, Paul stated, “You don’t do it with the Army because it’s illegal. If they send the Army into New York and you have 10,000 troops marching carrying semi-automatic weapons, I think it’s a terrible image, and I will oppose that.”

He highlighted the Posse Comitatus Act, a 19th-century law that prohibits the use of federal troops in domestic law enforcement without Congressional authorization, reinforcing his stance against the plan.

Support for Deporting Criminal Offenders

While opposing military involvement, Paul expressed support for deporting undocumented individuals with criminal records. He emphasized that law enforcement agencies like the FBI, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are better equipped to handle such operations within the legal framework. Paul also referenced the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures, stating, “There is a distrust of putting the Army into our streets.”

Impact on Senate Confirmations

When asked if this issue would influence his vote on confirming Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security, Paul firmly stated, “I will not support and will not vote to use the military in our cities.”

Trump’s Largest Deportation Effort in U.S. History

President-elect Trump has vowed to initiate the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history upon taking office. On social media, Trump indicated plans to declare a national emergency and use military resources to expedite the deportation of undocumented individuals.

Differing Republican Perspectives

Opinions within the Republican Party vary on Trump’s plan. Representative Byron Donalds described the potential use of the military in deportation campaigns as “hyperbole,” suggesting it could act as a deterrent. “I think you’re going to see a lot of self-deportation once this process begins,” Donalds commented.

Senator John Barrasso, however, defended the plan, stating that Trump could “appropriately use the military” if he declares a national emergency.

Debate on Legal Ambiguities

Paul also raised concerns about the use of the National Guard, noting that its role in deportation efforts is legally ambiguous, given that it operates under both state and federal authority.

The discussion highlights ongoing divisions within the Republican Party over the legality and practicality of Trump’s proposed measures.

Read More : Joe Rogan Mulls Role as Musk Hints at MSNBC Buy: ‘How Amazing Would This Be?’