Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Republican Rand Paul Criticizes Trump’s Proposal To Use Military For Deportations

Republican Senator Rand Paul voiced opposition on Sunday to President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to deploy the military for mass deportations of undocumented individuals.

Republican Rand Paul Criticizes Trump’s Proposal To Use Military For Deportations

Republican Senator Rand Paul voiced opposition on Sunday to President-elect Donald Trump’s proposal to deploy the military for mass deportations of undocumented individuals. Speaking on a news program, Paul stated, “You don’t do it with the Army because it’s illegal. If they send the Army into New York and you have 10,000 troops marching carrying semi-automatic weapons, I think it’s a terrible image, and I will oppose that.”

He highlighted the Posse Comitatus Act, a 19th-century law that prohibits the use of federal troops in domestic law enforcement without Congressional authorization, reinforcing his stance against the plan.

Support for Deporting Criminal Offenders

While opposing military involvement, Paul expressed support for deporting undocumented individuals with criminal records. He emphasized that law enforcement agencies like the FBI, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) are better equipped to handle such operations within the legal framework. Paul also referenced the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures, stating, “There is a distrust of putting the Army into our streets.”

Impact on Senate Confirmations

When asked if this issue would influence his vote on confirming Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security, Paul firmly stated, “I will not support and will not vote to use the military in our cities.”

Trump’s Largest Deportation Effort in U.S. History

President-elect Trump has vowed to initiate the largest deportation campaign in U.S. history upon taking office. On social media, Trump indicated plans to declare a national emergency and use military resources to expedite the deportation of undocumented individuals.

Differing Republican Perspectives

Opinions within the Republican Party vary on Trump’s plan. Representative Byron Donalds described the potential use of the military in deportation campaigns as “hyperbole,” suggesting it could act as a deterrent. “I think you’re going to see a lot of self-deportation once this process begins,” Donalds commented.

Senator John Barrasso, however, defended the plan, stating that Trump could “appropriately use the military” if he declares a national emergency.

Debate on Legal Ambiguities

Paul also raised concerns about the use of the National Guard, noting that its role in deportation efforts is legally ambiguous, given that it operates under both state and federal authority.

The discussion highlights ongoing divisions within the Republican Party over the legality and practicality of Trump’s proposed measures.

Read More : Joe Rogan Mulls Role as Musk Hints at MSNBC Buy: ‘How Amazing Would This Be?’

Filed under

donald trump Rand Paul Republican Senator Republicans
Advertisement

Also Read

IPL Auction 2025 : David Warner Unsold On First Day Of IPL Auction

IPL Auction 2025 : David Warner Unsold On First Day Of IPL Auction

Three Killed After GPS Leads Car To Under Construction Bridge

Three Killed After GPS Leads Car To Under Construction Bridge

Thanksgiving 2024 In The US: Exploring The History, Traditions, And Meaning Behind The Celebration

Thanksgiving 2024 In The US: Exploring The History, Traditions, And Meaning Behind The Celebration

Joe Rogan Mulls Role as Musk Hints at MSNBC Buy: ‘How Amazing Would This Be?’

Joe Rogan Mulls Role as Musk Hints at MSNBC Buy: ‘How Amazing Would This Be?’

Bangladesh Urges Review Of Power Deals, Including Adani Agreement

Bangladesh Urges Review Of Power Deals, Including Adani Agreement

Entertainment

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at the 2025 Auction in Jeddah

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox