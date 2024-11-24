Joe Rogan Mulls Role as Musk Hints at MSNBC Buy: ‘How Amazing Would This Be?’

Joe Rogan shared his views after Elon Musk, owner of X, hinted at potentially buying MSNBC. The discussion began when Donald Trump Jr. suggested Musk purchase the network, following reports of Comcast, MSNBC’s parent company, considering a sale. Musk expressed curiosity, asking about MSNBC’s cost.

Rogan’s Playful Proposal

As the exchange gained traction, UFC analyst Joe Rogan joined the conversation, humorously suggesting he take over Rachel Maddow’s role on MSNBC. Rogan tweeted, “If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachael Maddow’s job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies.”

Musk responded enthusiastically, stating, “How amazing would this be?”

Rachel Maddow, a liberal political analyst and host of The Rachel Maddow Show, reportedly earns $25 million annually. Rogan’s jest alluded to mimicking her persona while parodying her style and commentary.

Musk’s History of Bold Acquisitions

If Musk proceeds with purchasing MSNBC, it would follow his high-profile acquisition of Twitter in 2022, which he renamed X. Rogan had supported that move, emphasizing its importance for free expression.

A Shared Perspective on Free Speech

Rogan has often praised Musk as a champion of free speech, with their alignment seemingly growing since Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory. Musk recently responded positively to Rogan’s updated X bio, which humorously referenced a past remark by a talk show host.

Musk commented, “Have to say that @joerogan’s profile description is awesome.”