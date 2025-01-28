Home
Wednesday, January 29, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
RFK Jr’s Influence On US Health Policies, Vaccines, Fluoride And Drugs

RFK Jr.'s nomination as Health Secretary sparks debate over his views on vaccines, food safety, fluoride, and health agencies, with significant potential impacts.

RFK Jr (Reuters)


Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nominee for Health Secretary, is set to face rigorous confirmation hearings before the US Senate. If confirmed, he would head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), overseeing key health agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. With a trillion-dollar budget and about 80,000 employees, the role holds significant influence over the US health industry, including food safety, pharmaceuticals, public health, and vaccinations.

Kennedy’s views on vaccines have long been controversial. As the founder of the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense, he has promoted debunked claims linking childhood immunizations to autism. Despite this, Kennedy has denied being anti-vaccination, stating that he had his own children immunized. He has expressed a desire to examine government vaccine safety data and share his findings with the public. Kennedy has also emphasized the importance of informed choice regarding vaccinations, stating, “If vaccines are working for somebody, I’m not going to take them away. People ought to have choice, and that choice ought to be informed by the best information.”

Kennedy has been a vocal critic of the food and drug industries, as well as the regulators overseeing them. He has called for an overhaul of the systems that regulate pesticides, herbicides, food additives, and pharmaceuticals. Kennedy advocates for banning food dyes and additives, often citing Europe’s regulatory standards. He has accused the FDA of suppressing the use of various health-promoting substances, including psychedelics, peptides, stem cells, and vitamins. His stance on these issues has garnered both support and criticism, reflecting his complex relationship with public health policies.

Kennedy has vowed to remove fluoride from US drinking water, a decision typically made by state and local health authorities. He has claimed that fluoride, commonly found in toothpaste and used by dentists, is associated with various health issues, including arthritis, bone fractures, and thyroid disease. While the US Public Health Service reduced the recommended amount of fluoride in water in 2015, the federal government has encouraged its use since the 1960s to prevent cavities. Kennedy’s stance on fluoride has sparked debate, with some experts questioning the continued need for it in water systems given its availability in dental products.

Kennedy has long argued that chronic health issues have worsened due to the inaction of federal health agencies. He has announced plans to fire and replace 600 employees at the NIH, which oversees vaccine research, if confirmed as Health Secretary. Kennedy also intends to scrutinize those working at other health agencies, including the FDA and CDC, alleging that they are co-opted by corporate interests. His proposed actions have raised concerns about the potential impact on the stability and effectiveness of these agencies.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as Health Secretary has sparked significant debate and controversy. His views on vaccines, food safety, fluoride, and health agencies have garnered both support and opposition. As he faces confirmation hearings, the potential impact of his policies on the US health industry remains a critical point of discussion. The outcome of these hearings will determine whether Kennedy will have the opportunity to implement his vision for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Filed under

Kennedy RFK Jr. US health industry

