Wednesday, January 29, 2025
White House Confirms FAA Authorized New Jersey Drones In First Press Briefing

The White House confirms FAA authorization of drones in New Jersey, addressing public concerns and emphasizing the importance of regulation and transparency.

Karoline Leavitt, appointed as the youngest-ever White House press secretary, will address the press for the first time on Tuesday.


After mysterious drone sightings over several U.S. states caused widespread concern among residents last year, the White House now confirms that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) authorized a portion of the drone activities. Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, stated that many of the drones spotted were not only known by the government but authorized by them as well.

Many New Jersey residents were alarmed by the numerous drones spotted throughout the state, especially those flying over restricted airspace. In December, the FAA, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Homeland Security, and the Department of Defense, reported receiving more than 5,000 reports about drone activity. Of these, approximately 100 sightings were “deemed credible enough to warrant more investigation,” according to the agencies.

Leavitt explained that the drones flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized by the FAA for research and other purposes. “After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons,” Leavitt said during a White House press briefing on Tuesday.

In her briefing, Leavitt assured reporters and the public that “this was not the enemy,” and clarified that some of the drones belonged to private citizens. She noted that the rising issue became worse because of “curiosity.” Despite these reassurances, the drone sightings led to bipartisan backlash, with several lawmakers from both parties suggesting that the military should start taking down drones if their origin and purpose could not be determined.

The FAA‘s authorization of the drone activities highlights the need for clear communication and transparency from government agencies regarding the use of drones in civilian areas. The increased use of drones for research, surveillance, and other purposes necessitates a balanced approach to ensure public safety while promoting technological advancements.

The White House’s confirmation of the FAA’s authorization of drones underscores the growing importance of regulating drone activities and addressing public concerns. As drone technology continues to evolve, it is crucial for government agencies to establish and enforce regulations that protect privacy and security while fostering innovation.

The bipartisan reaction to the drone sightings also emphasizes the need for continued dialogue and collaboration between government entities and the public to address the challenges and opportunities presented by drone technology.

