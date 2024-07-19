Riots In London's Leeds as Bangladesh Quota Protests Reach UK

Massive riots have been happening in Bangladesh as students protest against job quotas. The unrest has also spread to London, where the Bangladeshi community took to the streets over political arrests in their home country.

Videos on X show several men storming a building in Whitechapel, London.

Bangladeshi community RIOT in London tonight over the political unrest in their home country of Bangladesh. Hundred of men stormed a building in Whitechapel, London. pic.twitter.com/RUgR7p7yM1 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 18, 2024

Unrest In Bangladesh

Police and government supporters clashed with student activists on Thursday amid ongoing protests over government job quotas, leading to 19 deaths, according to media reports.

These new casualties bring the total death toll to 39 since violence began on Monday at Dhaka University in the capital. The clashes between protesters, pro-government student groups, and police have spread to other cities.

What Do The Protestors Demand?

The protesters are calling for the abolition of a quota system that allocates up to 30% of government jobs to relatives of veterans from Bangladesh’s 1971 independence war.

