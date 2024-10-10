Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Russell Brand Claims He Has ‘Found God’ In Hurricane Milton

Russell Brand has stated that he found God during Hurricane Milton in a video recorded thousands of miles from the storm's eye. In a peculiar post on X, the controversial comedian is seen in Miami, which is not in the direct path of the Category 3 hurricane.

As he strolls along a dimly lit street, the 49-year-old makes an aimless effort to connect the storm to his newly embraced Christian faith. He reflects on the storm’s metaphorical significance, expressing concern for those more directly impacted and emphasizing the need for collective reflection.

Brand believes that, like animals, people can sense when something unusual is occurring, and he urges prayers for those affected in Tampa, Sarasota, and beyond. He also likens his situation to that of Peter, advising that one must keep their focus on the Lord to avoid being overwhelmed by life’s storms.

Rape allegations

Last year, a joint investigation by Channel 4’s Dispatches, The Times, and The Sunday Times led to allegations against him of rape, assault, and emotional abuse. Brand has vehemently denied these accusations, which reportedly took place at the peak of his fame from 2006 to 2013.

In his ongoing social media discourse, Brand presents the storm as evidence of God’s might, suggesting that it serves as a reminder to listen for Christ’s guidance.

Since December 2023, he has shared multiple posts about his deepening relationship with Christianity. Recently, he was seen performing a baptism in his underpants, noting that while it might seem premature, the Apostles did the same from the very beginning.

Russell Brand baptized recently

He also posted a video where he interprets the Bible, expressing his appreciation for God’s sacrifice and reflecting on the challenge of grasping the depth of such a divine act with our limited understanding.

Brand was baptized in the Thames in April after turning to religion amid the allegations against him, sharing that he felt revitalized and as though a new source of strength had awakened within him.

This comes as Hurricane Milton continues its destructive path across Florida, resulting in several fatalities and causing damage, including ripping through the roof of Tropicana Field stadium, as it heads toward Orlando and the Atlantic.

Read More: Hurricane Milton: Four Dead As Florida Witnesses Damage From Floods, Tornadoes

