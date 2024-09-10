Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Russia Acquired Missiles From Iran, Claims US Secretary Antony Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has made a startling revelation, claiming that Russia has received ballistic missiles from Iran and is anticipated to deploy them in Ukraine within weeks.

According to Blinken, the delivery of Iranian missiles will allow Russia to target areas further from the front lines in Ukraine.

He emphasized, this partnership between Moscow and Tehran not only endangers European stability but also showcases Iran’s destabilizing influence extending beyond the Middle East.

Speaking at a press conference in London before his visit to Kyiv with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Blinken highlighted the threat this cooperation poses to European security.

Furthermore, Blinken noted that Russia is sharing technology with Iran, including on nuclear matters. Additional U.S. sanctions on Iran will target Iran Air, with other nations also anticipated to impose new restrictions.

