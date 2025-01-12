Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Russia Claims Capture of Two Villages in Eastern Ukraine Amid Ongoing Advancements

On Sunday, Russia’s defense ministry announced the capture of two villages in eastern Ukraine, marking another step in its prolonged military campaign in the region. These recent developments come after months of steady Russian advances.

Russia Captures Yantarne in Donetsk Region

The Russian defense ministry confirmed that its southern forces had seized the village of Yantarne in the eastern Donetsk region. The village is situated about 10 kilometers (roughly 6 miles) southwest of Kurakhove, which Russia claimed to have taken control of just last week. Kurakhove, a key logistics hub, has been a target for Russian forces aiming to secure more strategic positions in the area.

Alongside this, Russia’s army also reported that it had gained more ground northwest of Kurakhove, continuing its push forward.

Russia’s Troops Capture Kalinove in Kharkiv Region

In addition to the Donetsk region, Russia announced the capture of Kalinove, a village located in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Kalinove lies on the western bank of the Oskil River, a key geographical feature that has long marked the front line between Ukrainian and Russian forces in the area.

Russian officials claimed that their troops had successfully crossed the Oskil River, establishing a bridgehead on the western side. Ukrainian authorities had previously reported that Russian forces had crossed the river earlier, which marked a significant shift in the regional dynamics. The Oskil River is a crucial line of defense, and its crossing has been a goal for Russian forces for months. The city of Kupiansk, which was recaptured by Ukraine in 2022, is also located along the river.

Ukrainian Forces Respond to Russia’s Drone Attacks

On the defensive front, Ukraine’s air force reported significant success in shooting down Russian drones. The Ukrainian military claimed it had downed 60 Russian drones overnight from Saturday to Sunday, preventing further destruction.

However, falling drone fragments caused some damage, particularly in the Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions. While the debris caused damage to homes, Ukrainian authorities confirmed that there were no casualties.

In the southern Kherson region, three people were injured by drone strikes, highlighting the continuing dangers faced by civilians in the conflict zone.

Civilian Casualties and Damages in Russian-Controlled Areas

In the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region, Ukrainian drones also targeted Russian positions. According to Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed governor, a Ukrainian drone strike hit a car, resulting in the death of a 76-year-old woman. She was reportedly killed outside her home in an attack on Sunday.

In addition to the casualties, a fire caused by a Ukrainian drone attack on Wednesday continued to smolder in the Russian city of Engels, located on the Volga River. The fire, which started at an oil depot, has been burning for several days. Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov, stated that firefighters were working around the clock to control the fire, though the total area of the blaze and the amount of smoke had significantly decreased.

Filed under

Eastern Ukraine russia

