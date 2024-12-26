Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Russia Embraces Bitcoin For International Trade Amid Sanctions

The growing use of digital currencies in Russian trade signals a broader trend toward decentralized finance and international transactions outside the influence of traditional financial systems.

Russia Embraces Bitcoin For International Trade Amid Sanctions

In a significant shift, Russian companies are now using Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for international payments. This move comes after legislative changes that allow digital currencies to be used as alternatives to traditional financial systems. By leveraging cryptocurrencies, Russia aims to circumvent Western sanctions, particularly with key trade partners like China and Turkey.

Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies for Foreign Transactions
According to Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Russian companies have begun utilizing Bitcoin for cross-border trade. This change is part of Russia’s broader strategy to counter the impact of Western sanctions. Local banks, which have been cautious about Russia-related transactions due to the scrutiny of Western regulators, are now embracing cryptocurrency as a more stable alternative.

Legislative Changes Enable Cryptocurrency Use
This year, Russia took significant steps to integrate cryptocurrencies into its economic landscape, including legalizing cryptocurrency mining and expanding the use of digital currencies in foreign trade. As one of the world leaders in Bitcoin mining, Russia is uniquely positioned to harness the power of these digital assets for international transactions.

“As part of the experimental regime, it is possible to use bitcoins, which we had mined here in Russia, in foreign trade transactions,” said Siluanov in an interview with Russia 24 television. He further emphasized that these transactions are already taking place and expressed confidence that their usage would continue to expand in 2024 and beyond.

President Putin Endorses Cryptocurrencies as Alternative Assets
Russian President Vladimir Putin has also endorsed cryptocurrencies as an alternative to traditional financial assets like the U.S. dollar, which he believes is being used for political purposes. This stance comes after the U.S. administration’s actions undermining the dollar’s role as the global reserve currency. Putin views Bitcoin as a decentralized asset that cannot be controlled or regulated by any single country, positioning it as a key player in the future of global finance.

The Future of Bitcoin in Russia’s Trade Relations
The growing use of digital currencies in Russian trade signals a broader trend toward decentralized finance and international transactions outside the influence of traditional financial systems. As the Russian government continues to support cryptocurrency usage, Bitcoin may play an increasingly important role in global trade, particularly with nations that share Russia’s skepticism of Western financial dominance.

ALSO READ: US Economy Faces Recession Risks As Consumer Confidence Dips Before Trump’s Inauguration

Filed under

bitcoin

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Kevin Marino Cabrera? Trump’s Nominee For US Ambassador To Panama

Who Is Kevin Marino Cabrera? Trump’s Nominee For US Ambassador To Panama

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Australia To Bat First, Shubman Gill Dropped From Playing XI

IND vs AUS, 4th Test: Australia To Bat First, Shubman Gill Dropped From Playing XI

Quartz watches Finally Have Their Moment In The Sun

Quartz watches Finally Have Their Moment In The Sun

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Here

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Here

US Economy Faces Recession Risks As Consumer Confidence Dips Before Trump’s Inauguration

US Economy Faces Recession Risks As Consumer Confidence Dips Before Trump’s Inauguration

Entertainment

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Here

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere On Netflix? Find Out Here

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey Gets NFL Christmas Gameday Started With Her Classic Hit ‘All I Want For

Taylor Swift’s New Ring Dazzles At Chiefs Game—But It’s Not What You Think

Taylor Swift’s New Ring Dazzles At Chiefs Game—But It’s Not What You Think

Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In Jaipur?

Why Were Allu Arjun Fans Forced To Watch Baby John With Pushpa 2 Tickets In

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As Part Of Justin Baldoni’s Smear Campaign

Who Is Sara Nathan? New York Post Editor Allegedly Planted Stories Against Blake Lively As

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox