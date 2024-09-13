Russia Expands Production of New Long-Range Attack Drone Amid Conflict in Ukraine

Russia has reportedly been producing a new long-range attack drone, the Garpiya-A1, incorporating Chinese engines and parts, which have been deployed in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. According to intelligence sources from a European agency and documents reviewed by Reuters, the production of these drones marks a significant shift in Russia’s military strategy, potentially reducing its reliance on Iranian-supplied drones.

Production and Deployment of Garpiya-A1 Drones

Intelligence data, which includes a production contract, internal company communications, and financial documents, indicates that IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned arms manufacturer Almaz-Antey, produced over 2,500 Garpiya drones from July 2023 to July 2024. This information highlights a substantial commitment to enhancing Russia’s drone capabilities, using components sourced from Chinese manufacturers.

The existence of these drones, featuring Chinese technology, had not been reported previously. IEMZ Kupol and Almaz-Antey did not respond to requests for comment. According to the intelligence sources, the Garpiya drones have been used in Ukraine to target military and civilian infrastructure, causing significant casualties and damage.

Visual evidence of the wreckage of a Garpiya drone in Ukraine was shared by the intelligence sources, though Reuters could not independently verify the images.

Expert Insights on Russia’s Drone Strategy

Samuel Bendett, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, noted that the development of the Garpiya-A1 represents a shift away from Russia’s previous dependence on Iranian drone designs. “If this is happening, it could indicate that Russia can now rely more on domestic development as well as, obviously, on China, since both sides in this war depend on many Chinese components for drone production,” Bendett said.

Since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Iran has supplied over a thousand Shahed “kamikaze” drones, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. These drones have been used extensively to deplete Ukrainian air defenses and strike infrastructure away from the front lines, although Iran has denied providing such drones to Russia.

China’s Role in Drone Production

The involvement of Chinese companies in the production of the Garpiya drones has raised concerns about the role of Chinese technology in supporting Russia’s military efforts. The Chinese foreign ministry stated that it strictly controls exports of items with potential military applications, including drones. “With regard to the Ukrainian crisis, China has always been committed to promoting peace talks and political settlement,” the ministry said, emphasizing that there are no international restrictions on its trade with Russia.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called on China to cease its support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, citing Beijing’s assistance as a contributing factor to the conflict’s persistence.

Garpiya-A1 Drone Specifications and Production Details

The Garpiya-A1 drones closely resemble the Iranian Shahed-136 but have distinguishing features such as a unique bolt-on fin and Limbach L-550 E engines, originally manufactured by a German company but now produced in China. The intelligence sources identified a former cement factory in Izhevsk, Udmurt Republic, as the primary production site for the drones, purchased by Kupol in 2020.

Production of the Garpiya-A1 began with a prototype in early 2023, with several hundred drones produced by the end of that year. By mid-2024, production had ramped up to over 2,000 units, reflecting Russia’s increasing focus on domestic drone development.

International Concerns and Sanctions

The production of the Garpiya-A1 drones has prompted concerns about the continued supply of critical components from Chinese companies, despite international sanctions. The European intelligence service expressed worry over Chinese companies’ involvement in enabling Russia’s drone production, urging for stricter export controls.

The United States has repeatedly voiced its concerns over China’s support for Russia’s defense industry, implementing sanctions aimed at curbing Moscow’s access to key technologies. In July, China announced plans to tighten drone export rules starting in September, though it has criticized U.S. sanctions as “illegal and unilateral.”