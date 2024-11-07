Russia Launches Eight-Hour Drone Attack On Kyiv Following Trump’s Win

Russia carried out a large-scale drone assault on Kyiv, shortly after Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. This attack marked a new phase in the ongoing conflict, with the Kremlin also urging the West to cease supporting the Ukrainian government in an attempt to prevent further civilian casualties.

Intense Airstrikes Over Kyiv

The attack began early on Wednesday at 6 a.m. local time, as the sound of Iranian-made Shahed drones echoed above the Ukrainian capital. As air defenses scrambled to intercept the missiles, machine gunfire and explosions were heard throughout central Kyiv. The onslaught lasted for eight hours, during which five districts were hit. Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported that approximately 30 drones were shot down, though falling debris caused significant damage, including a fire in a high-rise building and shattered windows. One person was injured in the attack. Additional airstrikes were reported in the cities of Odesa, Kherson, and Sumy, resulting in two casualties.

Growing Doubts Over Peace Talks

Ukrainian commentators, observing the relentless drone raids, expressed skepticism about Moscow’s willingness to engage in peace talks. Many felt that the attacks were a clear indication that Russia was not interested in peace. Maria Avdeeva, a prominent Ukrainian analyst, shared her frustration on social media, suggesting that while many Ukrainians hope for an end to the war, President Putin appears to have other plans.

Shift in U.S. Support For Kyiv and Russian Demands

As the international community reevaluates its stance, there is growing uncertainty over U.S. support for Ukraine under Trump’s administration. While some Ukrainian officials remain cautiously optimistic about continued assistance from the United States, many observers predict that Trump may reduce or end U.S. military aid to Ukraine, putting additional strain on its position in the conflict. President Joe Biden had previously emphasized that Ukraine should have the autonomy to decide when to negotiate peace.

In response to these developments, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy conveyed his congratulations to Trump, calling their conversation “great” and praising the former president’s campaign success. Zelenskyy expressed his hopes for continued dialogue and cooperation, underscoring the importance of strong U.S. leadership in ensuring global stability and a just peace.

Russia’s Conditions for Peace

On Thursday, Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s Security Council Secretary, delivered a stark message to the West, urging them to accept Russia’s success in the war and initiate peace negotiations. Shoigu, who served as Russia’s Defense Minister for over a decade, suggested that the West’s attempt to use Ukraine to defeat Russia strategically had failed. He warned that the West now faced a crucial decision: either continue funding Ukraine’s defense and prolong the destruction of the Ukrainian population, or recognize the shifting realities and seek a negotiated settlement.

Shoigu further stated that Moscow considered Ukraine’s leadership to be “terrorists,” controlled by external powers. This rhetoric hinted at Russia’s demand for a change in leadership as part of any potential peace agreement, reminiscent of its efforts in early 2022 to overthrow Zelenskyy’s government during its failed attempt to capture Kyiv.

Zelenskyy’s European Diplomacy

As Russia consolidates control over some Ukrainian territories, including Luhansk, the Kremlin is expected to demand further concessions. These may include the handover of more territories, reparations, and assurances that Ukraine will adopt a neutral stance, particularly regarding NATO.

In a diplomatic move, President Zelenskyy traveled to Hungary for the first time since Russia’s invasion to attend the European Community summit. During his visit, he will meet with Hungary’s pro-Kremlin Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and European Council President Charles Michel to discuss the evolving situation. This visit comes as Ukraine seeks to strengthen its alliances in Europe amid growing international pressure.

