In a devastating early morning attack on Saturday, Russian forces launched drone strikes on Saint Panteleimon Clinical Hospital in Sumy, northeastern Ukraine, killing 10 people and injuring at least 22 others. Ukrainian officials confirmed that the strikes, carried out by “loitering munitions” or suicide drones, targeted the hospital twice within a 45-minute window.

Danielle Bell, Head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, condemned the attack, stating that “most of the fatalities occurred during the second strike,” which hit as first responders were assisting victims and patients were being evacuated. The second attack proved to be deadlier, catching many in the process of fleeing the hospital.

Local reports revealed that 86 patients and 38 staff members were in the hospital at the time of the attack. Among those killed was Tatiana Tikhonova, a nurse and mother of two, whose tragic death was shared in a poignant post by the hospital on social media.

Sumy’s regional administration reported that 15 of the injured are currently hospitalized, with five in serious condition. The hospital patients have been evacuated to other medical facilities for safety. In addition to the hospital, nine high-rise buildings in the surrounding area were damaged by the strikes, further intensifying the devastation in the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed outrage, stating on Telegram, “They are fighting hospitals, civilian objects, and people’s lives. Only force can force Russia to peace. Peace through force is the only right way.”

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko described the initial attack, which caused significant damage to the hospital ceilings and claimed one life. Ukrainian officials have since confirmed that drones were responsible for the assault, though they did not specify the exact type of weapon used. Bell identified the weaponry as “loitering munitions.”

This attack is the latest in a string of violent incidents in Sumy, which has faced increasing drone and guided bomb attacks since Ukrainian forces launched an operation in Russia’s Kursk region in August, capturing several settlements. Located just 32 kilometers from the Russian border, Sumy has been a frequent target since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

Ms. Bell reiterated the critical importance of protecting medical facilities under international humanitarian law, emphasizing that they are “entitled to special protection” and must not be targeted. She highlighted that since August 6, attacks in Sumy and its surrounding areas have killed 33 civilians and injured 132.

Sumy has been hit multiple times in recent months, including a deadly strike on a geriatric center on September 19, which killed one civilian and injured 13 others, and an August 13 attack on another hospital complex.

The situation in Sumy remains tense, as local authorities brace for further escalations. The international community continues to monitor the worsening humanitarian crisis, as calls grow louder for intervention to stop the ongoing violence against civilians and critical infrastructure.

