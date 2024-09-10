Russia-Ukraine War Update: Russia Hits Ukrainian Drones, Captures Village, and Expands Military Actions

In the early hours of Tuesday, Russia reported destroying over 70 Ukrainian drones, including 12 targeting Moscow. The drone attacks led to flight suspensions at Moscow’s three major airports and caused a fire at a local apartment block. The Ministry of Defence also announced capturing the Ukrainian village of Memryk, approximately 20km east of Pokrovsk, inflicting losses on Ukrainian forces in surrounding villages, and repelling eight enemy attacks in the Donetsk region. Ukraine did not acknowledge Memryk in its latest updates.

International Reactions and Diplomacy

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in London to discuss continued support for Ukraine. Vladimir Kara-Murza, a prominent critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, urged Western nations to deny Putin any “face-saving” exit from the conflict, stating that removing him is essential for peace. Meanwhile, China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, will visit Russia for a BRICS security meeting, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov recently met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss global and regional developments.

Weaponry and Military Support

Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Fazlollah Nozari denied allegations of supplying ballistic missiles to Russia, labeling them as “psychological warfare,” though the European Union deemed the reports credible. Ukraine has warned of severe consequences if these reports are confirmed. The Cluster Munition Coalition reported over 1,000 casualties from cluster munitions in Ukraine since the 2022 invasion, urging a global ban on such weapons. Sweden announced a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 4.6 billion Swedish crowns ($443 million), including ammunition and potential future transfers of Gripen fighter jets. Germany’s Chief of Defence, General Carsten Breuer, revealed that North Korean weaponry exports to Russia have bolstered Moscow’s military capabilities in Ukraine.

