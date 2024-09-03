On Tuesday, a catastrophic missile attack hit the Poltava Military Institute of Communication and a nearby hospital in Ukraine, resulting in over 50 fatalities and more than 200 injuries. This strike is reported as one of the deadliest since the onset of the war.

The missiles, launched from Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile systems, struck the main building of the military academy, causing severe damage. “People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video posted on his Telegram channel. He has ordered an investigation into the attack.

The assault has left a trail of destruction in the central-eastern town of Poltava. Shattered bricks and pools of blood were visible around the academy hours after the attack. Roads were littered with glass from broken windows, and field communications trucks lined the perimeter of the affected area.

Local resident Yevheniy Zemskyy, who arrived to offer aid, recounted the harrowing scene: “I heard explosions … I was at home at that time. When I left the house, I realized that it was something evil and something bad. I was worried about the children, the residents of Poltava. That’s why we are here today to help our city in any way we can.”

By Tuesday evening, the death toll had risen to 51, according to the general prosecutor’s office. Governor Filip Pronin reported that 219 people were wounded and that up to 18 individuals might still be trapped under the rubble. Ten apartment buildings sustained damage, and over 150 locals donated blood in response to the crisis.

Pronin described the incident as “a great tragedy” for both the region and Ukraine, announcing three days of mourning starting Wednesday. The Poltava Military Institute, which specializes in communications, electronics, and drone operations, was heavily impacted.

“The enemy certainly must answer for all (its) crimes against humanity,” Pronin stated on Telegram.

The Kremlin has not yet commented on the strike. It remains unclear whether the casualties were military personnel or civilians. The Russian military has previously targeted civilian sites, resulting in significant loss of life.

The attack occurred as Ukrainian forces continued their operations in Russia’s Kursk border region and the Russian army advanced further into eastern Ukraine. The missiles struck shortly after an air-raid alert, when many individuals were attempting to reach bomb shelters.

Ukrainian Defense Ministry described the assault as “barbaric,” noting that rescue teams and medics had managed to save 25 individuals, including 11 who were rescued from the rubble.

The strike coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Mongolia. There were no indications that Mongolia would act on an international warrant for his arrest related to alleged war crimes.

President Zelenskyy reiterated his appeal for expedited military aid from Western partners, criticizing the slow delivery of promised support. “Ukraine needs air defense systems and missiles now, not sitting in storage,” Zelenskyy emphasized on Telegram. “Long-range strikes that can protect us from Russian terror are needed now, not later. Every day of delay, unfortunately, means more lost lives,” he added.

