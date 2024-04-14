S Jaishankar Discusses Israel-Iran Tensions with UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron

New Delhi – External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in a telephonic conversation with UK Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron to discuss the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran in West Asia.

The discussion between Jaishankar and Cameron took place on the same day when the Iranian military seized a cargo ship with Israeli connections near the Strait of Hormuz. The ship was carrying 17 Indian crew members.

Taking to ‘X’, Jaishankar shared, “Spoke to UK Foreign Secretary Lord @David_Cameron today. Discussed the emerging situation in West Asia as well as our bilateral ties.”

The heightened tensions in the region were sparked by fears that Iran might retaliate against Israel following an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago. Iran has accused Israel of carrying out the attack.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari warned, “Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further.” Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden urged Iran to refrain from attacking Israel. In light of the escalating tensions, India issued an advisory urging its citizens to avoid travel to Iran and Israel.