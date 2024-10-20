Home
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Satellite Images Show North Korea Has Deployed 12,000 Troops In Russia

North Korea has allegedly sent up to 12,000 military personnel to Russia, including 1,500 special forces reportedly stationed in Vladivostok, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation.

Satellite Images Show North Korea Has Deployed 12,000 Troops In Russia

North Korea has allegedly sent up to 12,000 military personnel to Russia, including 1,500 special forces reportedly stationed in Vladivostok, according to Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation. This development, tracked through satellite imagery, suggests growing military collaboration between the two nations.

Reports indicate that these troops were transported from North Korea to Russia between October 8 and October 13 using four landing ships and three escort vessels from the Russian Pacific Fleet. It is notable that this marks the first time since 1990 that Russian naval ships have entered North Korean waters. Another round of troop transport is anticipated.

Special Buryat Battalion

The North Korean soldiers have been dispersed across several military bases in Russia’s Far East. There are claims that they were provided with fake identification cards as residents of the Yakutia and Buryatia regions in Siberia, alongside Russian uniforms and weapons, likely in an effort to conceal their true identities. Ukrainian defense intelligence (HUR) had previously suggested the formation of a “Special Buryat Battalion” in Russia to integrate these North Korean forces.

On October 16, satellite imagery revealed around 400 North Korean personnel gathered at a military facility in Ussuriysk, Primorsky Krai. South Korean intelligence also reported the presence of approximately 240 North Korean soldiers at a military base in Khabarovsk on the same day.

North Korea sending troops for training

These troops are undergoing training and are expected to be deployed to the front lines after completing their preparation.

Two videos that emerged on October 18 confirmed the presence of North Korean soldiers in Russia. One video showed troops running in formation on a dirt path, while another depicted soldiers receiving equipment. A Russian soldier seen in one of the videos referred to the troops as foreign reinforcements, hinting that more might be arriving. The language spoken in both videos was identified as Korean, further supporting the reports.

Read More: Trash War: North Korea Sends 20 Trash Balloons Toward S. Korea

