UAE News: Sharjah Students Head Back to Classrooms as UAE Resumes Offline Learning from April 15

UAE Work From Office Starts Today: In-person work will resume for private schools and nurseries staff in Sharjah from April 15, as part of the education sector’s normalisation process, authorities have said. The decision was announced by the Sharjah Private Education Authority, which said a key priority for the schools is to prepare teaching and administrative staff, by providing them with necessary training. This includes training on emergency and crisis response protocols, in preparation for a phased return to in-person work.

Why Will Private School And Nursery Staff In Sharjah Return To In-Person Work Prior To Students Returning To Their Classes?

The reshuffling of staff back to work is part of Sharjah Private Education Authority’s plan to bring the education sector’s normalisation process back to life, with the return of staff. The goal is to ensure they are as ready as possible before students return to classrooms. According to the Authority, schools will use the period as an opportunity to provide staff with training on emergency and crisis response protocols, as well as preparing facilities and safety procedures, to ensure a safe return.

When Will Nurseries In Sharjah, Dubai Reopen And What Will Be Required Before Welcoming Children Back ?

Nurseries in Sharjah will return to normal operations and welcome children from April 16, authorities have said. However, nurseries in government facilities and commercial buildings will not reopen until staff have received mandatory training. Early childhood centres in Dubai will also reopen in a staged manner, pending approvals from the Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

What Does The Phased Return To In-Person Learning Mean For Nurseries Operating In Different Locations Across The UAE?

Nurseries will be given priority for reopening first if they are located in government premises and commercial premises such as malls, while other centres can resume home-based services in accordance to the existing laws. This phased approach gives the authorities the flexibility required to keep the education sector stable while maintaining the required safety standards.

Why Did UAE Schools Shift To Online Learning And How Did Regional Security Concerns Influence ?

The Decision Regional security concerns from events involving Iran and other parts of the world prompted schools across the UAE to adopt distance learning as a precautionary measure. The introduction of remote classes began on March 2 but continued beyond the spring break as educational authorities decided to prioritise safety.

The reopening is a one-way step towards normalcy. The UAE is following a well-planned and phased approach to reopening. The education ministry says authorities have taken safety and the training of staff into account. Nurseries and schools are being reopened in phases, implying that the country is being cautious. And, we hope this will have minimal impact on children and their learning. As we know from experience, we should not attribute any sudden opening of schools to any political party or administration.

The UAE is a progressive country and authorities have always maintained that the best interest of children is paramount. The government has always been proactive in this regard to ensure child safety and best education. Given the increasing demand to keep up with the changing and unpredictable world, the UAE is always looking for ways to maintain the high standards of the country. Given that we are at the beginning of reopening, we have to focus on stability and building long-term resilience. This is why we are seeing a phased approach to reopening nurseries and schools. Let us hope this approach will do more than help the education sector.