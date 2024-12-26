Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Shots Fired At Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport: What We Know So Far

Phoenix police responded to a shooting at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday evening, just after 9:40 p.m. The incident occurred in Terminal 4, a busy hub during the Christmas holiday season, but has since been resolved with normal operations resuming.

Shots Fired At Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport: What We Know So Far

Phoenix police on Wednesday evening responded to reports of a shooting at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, occurring just after 9:40 p.m. The incident took place in Terminal 4, which is a key hub for travelers during the Christmas holiday season, with many passengers either arriving or departing for their festivities.

Airport Operations Resume

Following the report of gunshots, Phoenix police confirmed they were investigating the situation via a tweet, stating, “We are investigating a shooting that happened at @PHXSkyHarbor.” According to the tweet, there are no ongoing searches for suspects, and airport operations have resumed.

Eric Everts, an airport spokesperson, explained in an email statement that as a precaution, “The Terminal 4 A security checkpoint was temporarily closed and PHX Sky Train operations were paused at Terminal 4.” However, Everts did not provide any details on whether anyone was injured in the incident. Media outlets reported seeing yellow crime scene tape around the terminal.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Incident Resolved, Normal Operations Returning

In his statement, Everts reassured the public that the situation had been resolved and that operations at the airport were returning to normal. “We recommend you reach out to Police for additional information,” he added.

While the Phoenix Fire Department declined to comment on the incident, Captain Rob McDade of the Phoenix Fire Department confirmed that Phoenix police would be leading the investigation.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Update

At this time, there are no further updates regarding the nature of the shooting or any injuries that may have occurred.

A traveler told 12News that upon entering the airport, he was informed of an active shooter situation and was promptly escorted outside. Phoenix police later confirmed that a shooting had occurred, but assured that there is no ongoing threat and the scene has been secured.

The department posted on X, stating, “No suspects are being sought, and airport operations have returned to normal.”

