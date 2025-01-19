‘Should We Rejoice Or Cry?’: Palestinians In Gaza Respond To Ceasefire

Crowds of Palestinians filled the devastated streets and gathered in makeshift encampments on Sunday to celebrate a ceasefire that came into effect at 9:15 am GMT.

Crowds of Palestinians filled the devastated streets and gathered in makeshift encampments on Sunday to celebrate a ceasefire that came into effect at 9:15 am GMT. This agreement marked the end of 15 months of intense conflict that claimed tens of thousands of lives and caused widespread destruction across Gaza.

Scenes of Joy and Relief in Gaza

From the early hours of Sunday, the atmosphere in Gaza was charged with celebration. In the southern city of Khan Younis, people cheered, whistled, and fired jubilant volleys into the air. The streets were alive with young people singing, dancing, and jumping, while elders distributed sweets.

“I feel very beautiful. We hope that God will complete this joy and that we return to our homes and lands safely. This is the most beautiful joy in the world, thank God,” said Moaz Qirqiz, a 46-year-old resident displaced from his northern Gaza home early in the conflict.

Mixed Emotions Amid Hope For Palestinians

While many celebrated, feelings of apprehension lingered. Moaz Qirqiz, who lost his brother, home, and family’s houses, expressed cautious optimism. “I am afraid that things will turn upside down and that we will return to what we were like during the war,” he said.

Others, like 69-year-old Jamal Zaki Murad, felt a renewed sense of hope. “I am very optimistic about the agreement and hope we can return to living like other people,” he said. Murad, who lost his granddaughter, several family members, and his home, added, “We have had enough suffering and loss. Nothing remains.”

The War’s Toll on Gaza

The conflict, which began after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns on October 7, 2023, left more than 46,900 Palestinians dead, according to Gaza’s health ministry. An estimated 12,000 are buried beneath rubble, and more than 100,000 were injured. The violence repeatedly displaced most of Gaza’s prewar population of 2.3 million.

Umm Abdullah, a 40-year-old living in a tented encampment near al-Mawasi, described her anxiety during the final hours before the ceasefire. “I was counting the hours and minutes, but at the same time, I put my hand on my heart for fear that we would die in the last minutes of the war,” she said. “Now the atmosphere is like [during the Muslim festival of] Eid.”

For Thaer al-Masri, 41, from Beit Lahia, the feelings were bittersweet. “Should we grieve, rejoice, or cry over what has happened? The only real emotion we feel is pain and loss,” he said. “We lost our home, our friends, and our city.”

A Long Road Ahead for Gaza

The ceasefire, mediated by the US, Qatar, and Egypt after a year of negotiations, sets the stage for a lengthy and uncertain process. Talks on the next phase are set to begin in just over two weeks.

In the hours leading up to the ceasefire, Israeli strikes continued, claiming additional lives in northern Gaza. Despite the agreement, fears persist that the truce may collapse. The Israeli army warned residents not to approach Israeli forces or territory, emphasizing the risks of chaos as displaced Palestinians attempt to return to their homes.

Rebuilding Amid Devastation in Gaza

The scale of destruction in Gaza is immense. Most of its infrastructure, including power cables, water pipes, and healthcare facilities, has been obliterated. Aid workers describe some cities as “moonscapes.” Rebuilding could take decades, with estimates ranging from 30 to 50 years if the ceasefire holds.

Long lines of trucks carrying aid, including food and fuel, waited at border crossings on Sunday morning. The agreement mandates 600 truckloads of aid daily during the six-week ceasefire, with half designated for Gaza’s north, where famine is imminent.

Nine-year-old Jana Mahmoud Halles expressed relief at surviving the war unscathed. “Now, we feel reassured. We will sleep and wake up in peace finally,” he said. “After the war, I hope to continue my education at school so I can become a doctor in the future and help the sick and injured.”

Despite the temporary calm, uncertainties remain about Gaza’s governance and future. The deal’s success hinges on the cooperation of all parties, and many fear renewed violence.