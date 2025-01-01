Six Injured in Kyiv as Russia Launches Over 100 Drones in New Year’s Strike

Kyiv ushered in the New Year under attack, as a barrage of over 100 Russian drones targeted multiple regions across Ukraine. The strikes injured at least six people, including a pregnant woman, and left residential neighborhoods in the capital heavily damaged.

At least six individuals, including a pregnant woman, were injured in Kyiv during a massive overnight drone strike by Russia as New Year’s Day began, according to Ukrainian military and civil officials. The attack was part of a broader offensive involving more than 100 drones targeting multiple regions across Ukraine.

Widespread Drone Offensive Across Ukraine

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that at least 111 attack drones were launched toward 10 regions, including the capital, Kyiv. Of these, 63 drones were intercepted and destroyed by Ukrainian defenses, while another 46 failed to reach their intended targets.

“The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force, and the Defense Forces of Ukraine,” the Air Force stated.

Residential Areas Targeted in Kyiv

Air raid sirens sounded across Kyiv before sunrise, urging residents to seek shelter, according to the Kyiv City State Administration. The most severe impact occurred in the city’s central Pecherskyi neighborhood, where a drone strike caused a fire in a residential building.

“Two of them were hospitalized. Two were treated on the spot by doctors,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko shared on Telegram. Among the injured was a pregnant woman, the city administration confirmed.

Photos released by the Ukrainian Emergency Services revealed extensive damage to residential buildings, with shattered windows and charred structures in the heart of the city.

Additional Damage Reported in Kyiv

In Kyiv’s western Sviatoshynskyi neighborhood, falling debris from the drones caused further destruction, breaking windows, igniting a fire in a garage, and damaging trams.

Emergency responders were seen working tirelessly to contain the damage and assist those affected. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine released images showing firefighters at the scene of the destruction.

