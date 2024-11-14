Home
Friday, November 15, 2024
Sources: Woman Alleges Gaetz Had Sex With Her When She Was 17, Testifies Before House Ethics Committee

At the very heart of the investigation into Gaetz's activities was the testimony of a woman who has claimed that the former Florida congressman had sex with her when she was 17.

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz resigned from the congressional seat after President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to name Gaetz Attorney General. The resignation ended the day when the House Ethics Committee closed its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and possible involvement in sex trafficking by Gaetz. It has turned into an enormously sensationalized legal-political saga that has dominated headlines for several years now.

Allegations Surface During House Ethics Investigation

At the very heart of the investigation into Gaetz’s activities was the testimony of a woman who has claimed that the former Florida congressman had sex with her when she was 17. Sources familiar with the investigation told ABC News that the woman, who is now in her 20s, testified to the House Ethics Committee in the summer. Her testimony, spread over several days, proved a critical part of the investigation, which had been on for years.

The woman’s account was part of a broader probe into Gaetz’s conduct. Other allegations against Gaetz included illegal drug use claims. He denied all the claims multiple times but denied specifically ever having any kind of sexual activity with anybody who was younger than 18.

“Your letter of September 4 inquires: ‘Have you ever engaged in sexual activity with anyone less than 18 years of age?” The answer to that question is absolutely NO. You can apply that response to any iteration of that question, anywhere,” Gaetz declared in a social media post.

Department of Justice Investigation and Greenberg’s Involvement

The Justice Department spent years investigating Gaetz under those charges, which included obstruction of justice, before the agency informed him that it would not bring charges. However, the House Ethics Committee continued investigating even after the federal probe was closed.

This case also has another important feature: a former Seminole County tax collector named Joel Greenberg who happens to be an associate and friend of Gaetz. Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to federal crimes in 2021, which include sex trafficking of a minor, was cooperative and provided important information regarding the case. Under the plea agreement, Greenberg described how he had met the woman online in 2017, who went on to attend parties and alleged that commercial sex acts involving men, including Gaetz, occurred while she was underage.

Committee Subpoenas and Witness Testimony

In investigating the matter, the House Ethics Committee subpoenaed the woman at the center of the allegations as well as other witnesses involved in parties where Gaetz was supposedly present. At least half a dozen women testified before the committee on things they had witnessed or in which they were involved- some of whom were subpoenaed and others who volunteered to cooperate.

She was subpoenaed to testify. Gaetz’s former girlfriend had already testified in front of a grand jury and the Justice Department is investigating reports of sex trafficking against Gaetz. The woman herself provided a sworn written testimony to the committee where she describes a party that took place in July of 2017: There was cocaine at this party and Gaetz and the woman attended.

Venmo Transactions and Monetary Flows

The committee was also furnished with records from Venmo, which it had subpoenaed as part of the investigation. Several witnesses testified that they received payments from Gaetz to attend parties where drugs and sex were involved. A few admitted to having testified that payments were associated with those actions, but one woman remembered being paid by Gaetz for sex.

Gaetz denies any payment to women was for sex, telling the allegations as a mischaracterization of his generosity to ex-girlfriends. He’s said that any payments were unrelated to illicit activity.

“Someone is trying to recategorize my generosity to ex-girlfriends as something more untoward,” Gaetz said earlier.

Committee’s Investigation Moves Toward Conclusion

The House Ethics Committee, which is wrapping up its probe, says insiders will determine whether to release a final report on Gaetz. It’s complicated, with many witnesses, records subpoenaed, and testimony all pointing to the behavior of the congressman.

The case has taken an extreme turn with the resignation of Gaetz and subsequent appointment of Trump as Attorney General while the probe continues. Carryovers from the committee’s findings made public would probably have very long-term political and legal ramifications if some of its findings are made public.

Greenberg’s cooperation with investigators

Greenberg is a convicted felon serving an 11-year sentence after pleading guilty to a list of federal charges. He is in jail and has provided written testimony for House Ethics Committee review. The cooperation of Greenberg has furthered the House understanding of the ring of associates that are connected to Gaetz’s alleged misconduct.

Congressional and Party Implications

A deep political schism has been ignited among the scandal concerning Gaetz as more members of Congress now are crying for some transparency and accountability in handling this case. The ethics probe and the political figures who heavily featured, such as Greenberg and even Gaetz himself, raised questions concerning the ethical standards within Congress and the political cost of the case.

Conclusion: Effects of Gaetz’s Resignation

Gaetz’s resignation following his appointment as Attorney General marked the moment of truth in the probe into his conduct. Although the Justice Department declined to charge him, his legacy has remained questionable as cast by the House Ethics committee. Whether the committee shall come out with its final report or take further action, the case is likely to be among national discourses for some time to come.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

Filed under

donald trump House Ethics Committee Rep. Matt Gaetz
