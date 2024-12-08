South Korea: Ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun Arrested For Allegation Of Advising President Yoon Of Martial Law

The ex-defense minister, who resigned on Wednesday, is accused of advising President Yoon on the controversial order of martial law.

On Sunday, South Korean prosecutors arrested former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun for his alleged involvement in the brief martial law declaration made by President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Kim, who resigned on Wednesday, is accused of advising President Yoon on the controversial order that gave the military sweeping emergency powers to target “anti-state forces” and political opponents.

The prosecution’s special investigative team has questioned Kim, who voluntarily appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office at around 1:30 am on Sunday (10 pm IST on Sunday), the report said. The office was not immediately available for comments.

Three minority opposition parties filed a complaint with the prosecution against Yoon, Kim, and martial law commander Park An-su, accusing them of treason. Kim faces a travel ban as prosecutors investigate, Yonhap said. Police also started separate investigations into the allegations.

President Yoon survives Impeachment

South Korean President Yoon narrowly survived an impeachment vote in parliament on Saturday. The controversy raises questions about South Korea’s democratic resilience and stability as a key U.S. ally in the region.

The leader of his own party, amid growing dissent in the party, stated that the president would eventually have to resign.

Martial Law Declared by President Yoon

The martial law was declared in South Korea late Tuesday night but was rescinded six hours later following unanimous opposition in parliament.

On Tuesday evening, Yoon stunned the country by granting the military broad emergency powers to eliminate “anti-state forces” and political opponents who were obstructing the government. Six hours later, he revoked the order after parliament unanimously voted against it, defying police and military cordons.

South Korea, the fourth-largest economy in Asia and a crucial military ally of the United States, was plunged into its worst political crisis in decades by Yoon’s imposition of martial law, endangering the nation’s standing as a model of democracy.

