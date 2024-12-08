Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

South Korea: Ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun Arrested For Allegation Of Advising President Yoon Of Martial Law

The ex-defense minister, who resigned on Wednesday, is accused of advising President Yoon on the controversial order of martial law.

South Korea: Ex-Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun Arrested For Allegation Of Advising President Yoon Of Martial Law

On Sunday, South Korean prosecutors arrested former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun for his alleged involvement in the brief martial law declaration made by President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this week, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Kim, who resigned on Wednesday, is accused of advising President Yoon on the controversial order that gave the military sweeping emergency powers to target “anti-state forces” and political opponents.

The prosecution’s special investigative team has questioned Kim, who voluntarily appeared at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office at around 1:30 am on Sunday (10 pm IST on Sunday), the report said. The office was not immediately available for comments.

Three minority opposition parties filed a complaint with the prosecution against Yoon, Kim, and martial law commander Park An-su, accusing them of treason. Kim faces a travel ban as prosecutors investigate, Yonhap said. Police also started separate investigations into the allegations.

President Yoon survives Impeachment

South Korean President Yoon narrowly survived an impeachment vote in parliament on Saturday. The controversy raises questions about South Korea’s democratic resilience and stability as a key U.S. ally in the region.

The leader of his own party, amid growing dissent in the party, stated that the president would eventually have to resign.

Martial Law Declared by President Yoon

The martial law was declared in South Korea late Tuesday night but was rescinded six hours later following unanimous opposition in parliament.

On Tuesday evening, Yoon stunned the country by granting the military broad emergency powers to eliminate “anti-state forces” and political opponents who were obstructing the government. Six hours later, he revoked the order after parliament unanimously voted against it, defying police and military cordons.

South Korea, the fourth-largest economy in Asia and a crucial military ally of the United States, was plunged into its worst political crisis in decades by Yoon’s imposition of martial law, endangering the nation’s standing as a model of democracy.

ALSO READ: South Korea President Yoon Faces Narrow Escape from Impeachment As Ruling Party Boycotts Vote

 

Filed under


Advertisement

Also Read

Spring Onion’s Freshness And South Korea’s Protests

Spring Onion’s Freshness And South Korea’s Protests

Allahabad HC To Hear On Jan 17 PIL Challenging UP Govt’s Control Of Temples, Festivals

Allahabad HC To Hear On Jan 17 PIL Challenging UP Govt’s Control Of Temples, Festivals

Hyundai Plans For EV Charging Expansion, Aims To Install 600 EV Fast Charging Stations By 2030

Hyundai Plans For EV Charging Expansion, Aims To Install 600 EV Fast Charging Stations By...

Young Woman Attacked by Landlord’s Brother in Bengaluru; Shocking Incident Sparks Outrage

Young Woman Attacked by Landlord’s Brother in Bengaluru; Shocking Incident Sparks Outrage

‘To Ensure No One Remains Stressed At Work’: YesMadam, Once Featured On Shark Tank, Lays Off Employees Following Mental Health Survey

‘To Ensure No One Remains Stressed At Work’: YesMadam, Once Featured On Shark Tank, Lays...

Entertainment

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms ‘Animal’ To Be A Trilogy, Filming For Sequel To Begin In 2027

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms ‘Animal’ To Be A Trilogy, Filming For Sequel To Begin In 2027

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox