Friday, November 29, 2024
South Korea Scrambles Air Force Jets After Chinese And Russian Planes Enter Air Defence Zone

On Friday, South Korea's military scrambled fighter jets as five Chinese and six Russian military aircraft entered the country's Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ). The planes flew through the zone from 9:35 AM to 1:53 PM, without entering South Korean airspace.

South Korea Scrambles Air Force Jets After Chinese And Russian Planes Enter Air Defence Zone

The military scrambled fighter jets on Friday when five Chinese and six Russian military aircraft entered South Korea’s Air Defence Identification Zone, KADIZ, which reaches further beyond the country’s airspace. The planes crossed the zone between 9:35 AM and 1:53 PM, but did not breach South Korean airspace.

No Violation of South Korean Airspace

The South Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff assured that the aircraft, which crossed through the East Sea and then the South Sea, have not entered the South Korean side. “The aircraft had been identified prior to KADIZ, and fighter jets stood by to anticipate any circumstance,” the JCS said.

Joint Strategic Patrol by China and Russia

China’s Ministry of Defence said these flights were part of their ninth “joint strategic patrol” over the Sea of Japan, that is referred to as East Sea in South Korea. Chinese and Russian militaries executed the flights as per the annual cooperation plan. Sources in South Korean military claimed that Chinese aircraft flew past the disputed Dokdo islets off South Korea’s eastern coast before heading back south. Russian aircraft also flew south towards the same islets.

South Korea Regrets Unnotified Flights

South Korea’s defense ministry issued warnings to both China and Russia that the extended flights over KADIZ without notice are “unnecessary” and may lead to increased tension in the region. It urged for preventive measures so that such incidents will not happen again, which will heighten instability in the region.

ALSO READ: China Warns The US To Exercise 'Utmost Caution' As Taiwan's President Travels To Hawaii

