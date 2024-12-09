Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is likely to be barred from traveling abroad as the authorities investigate rebellion charges linked to his declaration of martial law recently.

South Korean Police Weigh Travel Ban On President Yoon Amid Martial Law Investigation

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is likely to be barred from traveling abroad as the authorities investigate rebellion charges linked to his declaration of martial law recently. Reports on Monday indicated that police are exploring the possibility of restricting the president’s travel as part of the probe.

Political crisis has gripped South Korea since President Yoon declared martial law last Tuesday. Deployed special forces armed troops onto the streets of Seoul and elicited wide-ranging criticism from various quarterswhich called the move unconstitutional, illegal rebellion or a coup.”

Despite surviving an impeachment attempt on Sunday, in which ruling party legislators abstained from voting, the opposition parties have vowed to file another impeachment petition this week.

According to reports, police are investigating rebellion allegations and considering a travel ban on Yoon. The main opposition Democratic Party has filed complaints against at least nine individuals, including the president and the former defense minister, accusing them of insurrection.

The president enjoys immunity from prosecution for most offenses during his tenure, but this does not apply to allegations of rebellion or treason.

Arrests and Suspensions Related to Martial Law

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, who allegedly advised Yoon to declare martial law, was arrested on Sunday. He is the first person arrested in connection with the case. In other news, three senior military leaders were suspended by the Defense Ministry for allegedly being involved in the declaration of martial law.
Yoon Apology and Commitment to Responsibility
President Yoon apologized on Saturday for the martial law he had imposeddeclaring he will not run from political and legal accountability. He averred that his party would take responsibility regarding the nations political crisis, including issues pertaining to his leadership.

Since entering office in 2022 for a single five-year term, Yoon has had to overcome heavy challenges: enforcing his agenda through an opposition-controlled parliament and navigating low approval ratings. Scandals involving the Yoon and his wife have also heightened tension in his presidency.

In his martial law declaration last week, Yoon severely criticized the legislature, labeling it a den of criminals hindering governance and vowing to eliminate shameless North Korea followers and anti-state forces.” After all that, the political disturbance has started ripples such as the plummet of South Korea’s financial markets, with the opposition insisting on getting Yoon held accountable and thereby keeping the political climate within the country turbulent.

south korea yoon suk yeol

