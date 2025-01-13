Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

South Korea’s Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Gets 3% Salary Increase, Now Earns $179,000

Suspended since December 14, Yoon still retains the presidential office, awaiting the decision by the Constitutional Court on the impeachment bill already approved by the National Assembly.

South Korea’s Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Gets 3% Salary Increase, Now Earns $179,000

South Korea’s suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol has been granted a 3% salary increase for 2025 despite facing impeachment and a separate investigation for alleged insurrection and abuse of power.

Yoon’s annual salary has been set at 262.6 million won ($179,000), up from 254.9 million won in 2024, aligning with the government’s annual salary raise for officials, the Ministry of Personnel Management said.

Suspended since December 14, Yoon still retains the presidential office, awaiting the decision by the Constitutional Court on the impeachment bill already approved by the National Assembly. The court must deliberate within a period of six months.

Yoon was impeached after a controversial declaration of martial law by him, claiming it was in response to a threat from the “anti-state forces” and North Korea, but critics charge that the step was politically driven to quash dissent. Political turmoil engulfed the country soon after the short-lived declaration; lawmakers subsequently voted to impeach Yoon.

Yoon continues receiving his presidential salary of 14.5 million won ($9,836) per month even after his suspension. An increase in his salary brought widespread public anger; people asked themselves if there could be any reason to boost a suspended president’s pay while minimum wages in the nation rose just by 1.7%.

Critics on social media set this sharply against raising the president’s pay.

A viral post on X posted: “Minimum wage up 1.7%, but Yoon gets 3% for what?” This opinion seems to echo the frustrations of the general South Korean populace as it deals with economic hardship and political instability.

Adding to the controversy, Yoon has refused to be probed. Last week, his security detail prevented investigators from accessing him at the presidential residence, and a court extended an arrest warrant that was due to lapse on January 7. The authorities have since declared their intention to arrest Yoon without causing any casualties or disruption.

If the Constitutional Court affirms the impeachment bill, Yoon will lose his presidential benefits: a pension, security through the government, and a private office—all for life. The law is such that former presidents are to receive 95 percent of their salary for life unless impeached or convicted of criminal offenses.

The case is similar to that of former President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached in 2017 and barred from receiving post-presidency benefits. Former President Lee Myung-bak also lost his pension after being convicted of bribery in 2018, although he was pardoned by Yoon in 2022.

Meanwhile, Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who is also deputy prime minister, still receives his original salary of 154 million won a year. Former acting President Han Duck-soo, impeached by the National Assembly late last month, still receives his prime ministerial salary of 203.5 million won. Both men stand to lose their privileges if their impeachments are sustained.

This year’s 3% pay hike for government officials is the biggest since 2017, but public outrage is only increasing because economic inequality remains a sore point.

ALSO READ: Viral: Donald Trump Jokes About Kamala Harris In Parody Lip-Synced Video, Barack Obama Calls Her Horrendous

Filed under

Impeachment south korea SOUTH KOREA PRESIDENT yoon suk yeol

Advertisement

Also Read

Mahakumbh 2025: Largest Religious Gathering Begins,1 Crore Devotees Take ‘Shahi Snan’

Mahakumbh 2025: Largest Religious Gathering Begins,1 Crore Devotees Take ‘Shahi Snan’

Why Has Blue Origin Postponed First Launch Of Its Massive New Rocket

Why Has Blue Origin Postponed First Launch Of Its Massive New Rocket

Sensex Slumps Over 1,100 Points Today: 7 Key Reasons Why Market Is falling today

Sensex Slumps Over 1,100 Points Today: 7 Key Reasons Why Market Is falling today

Mediators Push for Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Mediators Push for Ceasefire and Hostage Release in Israel-Hamas Conflict

Islamabad Court Rejects Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s Interim Bail Pleas

Islamabad Court Rejects Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi’s Interim Bail Pleas

Entertainment

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Netflix To Release Documentary Series ‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, On THIS Date

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Kim Kardashian Demands Pay Raise Of Firefighters Amid Devastating LA Wildfires

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures On PornHub, Shares Revenue

Unexpected Twist! OnlyFans Star Zara Dar Who Quit Her PhD Is Now Posting Her Lectures

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing Her PR Team

‘Hum Aaah Bhi Kare To…’: Wamiqa Gabbi Reacts On Nadeesh Bhambi’s Viral Video On Jibing

Advertisement

Lifestyle

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox