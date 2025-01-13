South Korea’s Impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol Gets 3% Salary Increase, Now Earns $179,000

Suspended since December 14, Yoon still retains the presidential office, awaiting the decision by the Constitutional Court on the impeachment bill already approved by the National Assembly.

South Korea’s suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol has been granted a 3% salary increase for 2025 despite facing impeachment and a separate investigation for alleged insurrection and abuse of power.

Yoon’s annual salary has been set at 262.6 million won ($179,000), up from 254.9 million won in 2024, aligning with the government’s annual salary raise for officials, the Ministry of Personnel Management said.

Suspended since December 14, Yoon still retains the presidential office, awaiting the decision by the Constitutional Court on the impeachment bill already approved by the National Assembly. The court must deliberate within a period of six months.

Yoon was impeached after a controversial declaration of martial law by him, claiming it was in response to a threat from the “anti-state forces” and North Korea, but critics charge that the step was politically driven to quash dissent. Political turmoil engulfed the country soon after the short-lived declaration; lawmakers subsequently voted to impeach Yoon.

Yoon continues receiving his presidential salary of 14.5 million won ($9,836) per month even after his suspension. An increase in his salary brought widespread public anger; people asked themselves if there could be any reason to boost a suspended president’s pay while minimum wages in the nation rose just by 1.7%.

Critics on social media set this sharply against raising the president’s pay.

A viral post on X posted: “Minimum wage up 1.7%, but Yoon gets 3% for what?” This opinion seems to echo the frustrations of the general South Korean populace as it deals with economic hardship and political instability.

Adding to the controversy, Yoon has refused to be probed. Last week, his security detail prevented investigators from accessing him at the presidential residence, and a court extended an arrest warrant that was due to lapse on January 7. The authorities have since declared their intention to arrest Yoon without causing any casualties or disruption.

If the Constitutional Court affirms the impeachment bill, Yoon will lose his presidential benefits: a pension, security through the government, and a private office—all for life. The law is such that former presidents are to receive 95 percent of their salary for life unless impeached or convicted of criminal offenses.

The case is similar to that of former President Park Geun-hye, who was impeached in 2017 and barred from receiving post-presidency benefits. Former President Lee Myung-bak also lost his pension after being convicted of bribery in 2018, although he was pardoned by Yoon in 2022.

Meanwhile, Acting President Choi Sang-mok, who is also deputy prime minister, still receives his original salary of 154 million won a year. Former acting President Han Duck-soo, impeached by the National Assembly late last month, still receives his prime ministerial salary of 203.5 million won. Both men stand to lose their privileges if their impeachments are sustained.

This year’s 3% pay hike for government officials is the biggest since 2017, but public outrage is only increasing because economic inequality remains a sore point.

