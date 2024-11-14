Starbucks Red Cup Day Is Here; Know Where To Find Holiday Drinks

Thursday marks Red Cup Day at Starbucks, a highly anticipated event for the chain’s loyal customers. On this day, Starbucks offers a limited-edition red holiday cup to customers who order select holiday beverages.
Reusable cup made with 95% recycled materials
The reusable cup for 2024 is made with 95% recycled materials, and it will be available while supplies last, as the company shared on Wednesday.
Customers who bring their reusable cup, or any reusable cup, back to Starbucks will receive a 10-cent discount on their order. Additionally, Starbucks Rewards members will earn 25 stars when they use their red cup for future orders.
Where is the red cup available?
The cup is available only with specific holiday-themed drinks, and the size of the drink does not affect eligibility. These beverages can be ordered in-store, via the drive-thru, through the Starbucks app, or for delivery on Red Cup Day.
The following 20 holiday drinks qualify for the special cup:
Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai Tea Latte
Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato
Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
Caramel Brulée Latte
Chestnut Praline Latte
Cran-Merry Orange Refresher
Cran-Merry Lemonade Refresher
Cran-Merry Drink
Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai
Hot Chocolate
Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Peppermint Mocha
Peppermint White Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte
Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Salted Pecan Crunch Cold Brew
Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte
White Hot Chocolate
Red cup design
However, Starbucks’ Christmas Blend, Christmas Blend Blonde brew coffee, and all Starbucks Reserve beverages are not included in the promotion.
This year’s red cup comes following the release of Starbucks’ 2024 holiday cups and menu on November 7. Kristy Cameron, the company’s creative director, explained that the design of the cups was inspired by “genuine moments of joy,” which also shaped the brand’s holiday theme for this season, “Merrier Together.”
