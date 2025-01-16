The U.S. State Department credited the Trump administration for its critical role in securing the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, just hours after President Biden had taken credit for the deal. This unusual collaboration between the outgoing and incoming administrations highlights the complexities behind the agreement.

Biden’s Diplomatic Victory

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed his satisfaction with the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, which came after 15 months of war. At a White House briefing on Wednesday, Biden outlined the three-phase plan aimed at bringing peace to the region. The first phase involves a “full and complete ceasefire” to begin on January 19, the day before Biden’s term ends. The second phase, which remains under negotiation, aims to bring a permanent end to the conflict.

Biden acknowledged the difficult nature of the negotiations, calling them among the most challenging of his career. “We’ve been speaking as one team with the incoming administration of Donald Trump,” Biden noted, emphasizing that the groundwork for the agreement mirrored a plan he first introduced in May 2024. “I’m deeply satisfied this day has come,” he said, underscoring the hard work that had led to the deal.

State Department’s Acknowledgment of Trump’s Team On Ceasefire Negotiations

During a press interaction, a spokesperson from the U.S. State Department took the opportunity to credit President-elect Donald Trump’s team for their involvement in the ceasefire deal, referring to their contributions as “absolutely critical.”

“When it comes to the involvement of President-elect Trump’s team, it has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line,” the official stated. “This administration’s term is expiring in five days, and it is crucial that all parties to the agreement and other mediators recognize that when the U.S. is involved, the commitments made are lasting, extending beyond this administration.”

NEW: Biden's own state department gives credit to Trump for the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal, an hour after Biden gave the credit to himself. That has to hurt. "When it comes to the involvement of President-elect Trump's team, it has been absolutely critical in getting this deal… pic.twitter.com/IYI7bDrOPV — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 15, 2025

The official added that the collaboration between the current administration and the incoming team was unprecedented. “I don’t know if it’s unprecedented to have envoys from both the present and the incoming administration sitting at the same table negotiating a ceasefire, but it is unusual,” the spokesperson said. “We thank the Trump team for working with us on this deal. It’s important that they were at the table.”

