The Canadian government is bracing for intensified measures to combat illegal immigration and drug trafficking following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s renewed threats to impose a 25% tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico. The warning has raised stakes for bilateral relations as both countries grapple with shared border security challenges.

Trump’s Warning Against Tariffs to Force Action

In a forceful statement posted on Truth Social, Trump outlined his intent to impose sweeping tariffs unless Canada and Mexico address the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants into the United States.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first executive orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous open borders,” Trump declared. He added, “The tariff will remain in place until such time as drugs, in particular fentanyl, and all illegal aliens stop this invasion of our country!”

Trump further asserted that both neighboring nations have the means to resolve the issue, saying, “Both Mexico and Canada have the absolute right and power to easily solve this long-simmering problem. We hereby demand that they use this power, and until such time that they do, it is time for them to pay a very big price!”

Trump Raises Concern Over Cross-Border Activities

Trump’s ultimatum comes against the backdrop of heightened concerns about illicit activities along the U.S.-Canada border. Recent incidents have drawn attention to the issue:

In British Columbia , authorities arrested Indian-origin Gaganpreet Singh Randhawa for operating a drug lab allegedly manufacturing fentanyl and methamphetamine for export, including to the U.S.

, authorities arrested Indian-origin Gaganpreet Singh Randhawa for operating a drug lab allegedly manufacturing fentanyl and methamphetamine for export, including to the U.S. Separately, Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, another Indian-origin figure, was convicted last week for running a human smuggling operation. His actions led to the tragic deaths of a Gujarati family of four who froze to death while attempting to cross the border on foot.

These cases have amplified scrutiny on Canada’s immigration and border enforcement policies, with critics arguing for stricter controls to prevent similar tragedies and criminal activities.

Canada Responds To Trump’s Threat

In response to mounting pressure, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced significant changes to immigration policy aimed at closing loopholes exploited by “bad actors.” Trudeau acknowledged the misuse of Canada’s system by fraudulent colleges and corporations and emphasized the need for reform.

As part of these measures, Immigration Minister Marc Miller revealed plans to reduce immigration targets, with a 20% cut by 2025. Canada now aims to admit 395,000 permanent residents annually, a significant reduction from previous levels.

Trump Calls for a “Team Canada” Approach

Trump’s rhetoric has also sparked reactions from Canadian politicians across the spectrum. Many are advocating for a united “Team Canada” approach to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking while safeguarding Canada’s trade interests.

The potential impact of Trump’s tariff threat on Canada’s economy, coupled with growing calls from U.S. Republicans for stricter border enforcement, underscores the urgency for a coordinated response. Proposals from Trump allies, including building a wall along the northern border, have added to the discourse.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a key advisor to Trump, has openly supported the idea of a northern border wall. Earlier this month, Trump’s chosen “border czar,” Tom Homan, called the Canadian border an “extreme national security vulnerability” and warned it could serve as a “gateway to terrorists coming into the United States.”