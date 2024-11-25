Israel Moving Closer To Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement, Officials Say

Israel’s cabinet is set to meet on Tuesday to discuss a potential ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, according to a senior Israeli official. The agreement, which could be finalized in the coming days, is seen as a significant step toward ending the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. A Lebanese official confirmed that Washington has informed Beirut that the deal might be announced “within hours.”

Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Despite Continued Fighting

While talks progress, fighting continues to intensify. Israeli airstrikes have targeted Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, while Hezbollah has fired rocket salvos into Israeli territories. Despite these hostilities, both Israeli and Lebanese officials express cautious optimism that an agreement could be reached soon.

U.S. Mediation and Key Details of the Proposed Deal

The U.S. has played a central role in facilitating the negotiations, with senior officials indicating that Israel and Lebanon have already agreed on the terms of the ceasefire. According to Axios, Israel’s security cabinet is expected to approve the deal on Tuesday. The terms include an Israeli military withdrawal from southern Lebanon and the deployment of regular Lebanese army troops in the region within 60 days.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N., Danny Danon, confirmed that talks are progressing, although he stressed that Israel would retain the ability to strike southern Lebanon under the terms of the deal.

Unresolved Issues But Progress is Made

Despite the positive signs, some unresolved issues remain. Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer said, “We are moving in the direction towards a deal, but there are still some issues to address,” without elaborating on those matters. However, Israeli officials, including Ambassador Michael Herzog, have indicated that a deal could be finalized in the coming days.

A Ceasefire Could Be Announced This Week

In Beirut, Lebanese Deputy Parliament Speaker Elias Bou Saab expressed cautious optimism about the situation, saying there were “no serious obstacles” remaining for the implementation of the U.S.-proposed ceasefire. Bou Saab highlighted that a ceasefire agreement could potentially be clinched within this week, although he also emphasized the complexity of trusting Netanyahu’s government.

Continued Strikes Amid Diplomacy

While diplomatic efforts continue, the situation on the ground remains tense. Over the weekend, Israel carried out airstrikes that resulted in significant casualties, including the deaths of at least 29 people in central Beirut. In retaliation, Hezbollah fired 250 missiles into Israel. On Monday, Israeli airstrikes hit the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut, escalating the violence despite ongoing negotiations.

The Background to the Conflict

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted into full-scale war in September when Israel initiated airstrikes and sent troops into southern Lebanon. Israel has inflicted heavy losses on Hezbollah, including the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. Diplomacy has focused on restoring a ceasefire based on U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel and called for the removal of Hezbollah fighters from the Israeli-Lebanese border region.

Potential for Long-Term Stability

If an agreement is reached, it could provide a temporary pause in the conflict and create the possibility for more long-term stability in the region. However, given the history of tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, the durability of such an agreement remains uncertain.

U.S. Role in Middle East Diplomacy

The U.S. has played a key role in mediating between Israel and Lebanon, with significant diplomatic efforts from U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein. Hochstein, who visited both Beirut and Israel, emphasized that significant progress had been made, and that the framework for a ceasefire was nearly in place.

Optimism Mixed with Caution

While both Israeli and Lebanese officials express cautious optimism about the possibility of a ceasefire, the situation remains fluid. As diplomatic talks progress, the outcome of the cabinet meetings and final approval of the deal will determine the next steps in ending the conflict.

